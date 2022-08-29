Find out about the health status of accident victims at the Manacapuru Cirandas Festival

Manaus/AM – Bruno Costa 20, Igor Magalhães, 22, Thais Cascas da Silva, 24, Wesley Correa da Cruz, 19, are the four victims of the collapse of an allegory by Ciranda Flor Matizada who are hospitalized in Manaus with serious injuries.

According to the latest information received by family members, Thais and Bruno have the most serious conditions so far. The young woman presented vomiting, had fractures on her body, her face is quite swollen and her condition inspires care.

Bruno also had fractures, but despite the severity, his and the others’ health is stable. Igor fractured his foot and also his face and Wesley has fractures as well.

All are hospitalized at João Lúcio Hospital, in the East, and must undergo other tests. There is also a victim at the 28 de Agosto Hospital who broke his ankle and injured one of his kidneys, but his life is not in danger.

In total, 11 victims were transferred to hospitals in Manaus during the night, some suffered exposed fractures, but are recovering well.



