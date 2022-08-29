find out WHEN the value will go up

In the first half of 2022, more than 38% of the entire workforce in Brazil received only the minimum wage, according to surveys. With or without a formal contract, the average payment for this part of the population was R$1,212.

This is precisely why many people are researching what the national floor will look like in 2023. After all, When will the minimum wage increase?? Understand the situation and know exactly what has been defined so far by the Federal Government.

What will be the value of the new minimum wage?

First, it is important to understand details about the increase in values ​​before knowing when it will happen.

Making a timeline in May this year the Federal Government estimated a minimum wage of R$ 1,310. However, this happened because the value was being projected based on this year’s inflation.

What happens, therefore, is that the projection of less accentuated inflation can change these numbers. The INPC forecast in July rose to 7.41%. With this, the value of the salary could reach up to R$ 1,301.81.

Still, very calm! The Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO) of 2023 was recently approved and what was written is different.

Will minimum wage really increase in 2023?

By all indications, yes.

However, the PLDO for the next year is forecasting a new minimum wage value in 2023 of only R$ 1,294.

In other words, the most recent forecast by the Federal Government is lower than the two previous ones. Therefore, the Brazilian population must expect the worst: a value lower than R$ 1,300.

Still, it is important to wait for the details that will be made available soon. Namely, all this information is made available towards the end of the year.

When will the salary go up?

Finally, many people are wanting to know a specific projection date.

However, the problem is that the minimum wage readjustment It should only happen next year. In recent years, the basis of inflation has been used, as mentioned above.

That is, to use the 2022 base it is necessary to wait for the end of the whole year. In other words, the new minimum wage values ​​should start, in an optimistic scenario, in January 2023.

Even so, it is important to wait for the official pronouncement of the Ministry of Citizenship and all the responsible bodies.

