Flamengo confirms that David Luiz has hepatitis; know what is the disease that affected the defender

Flamengo reported the diagnosis of David Luiz this Sunday (28)

O Flamengo confirmed this Sunday (28) the diagnosis of viral hepatitis (hepatitis A) of the defender David Luiz. The defender lit alert after being substituted at half-time against the Sao Paulo by 3 to 1 in Morumbi valid for the first match of the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup.

Rubro-Negro reported that the defender is already undergoing treatment and in the ‘resolution phase’ under the care of the Medical Department.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that the athlete David Luiz had a confirmed mild hepatitis and is now in the process of being resolved. The player is doing well and is under the care of the Club’s Medical Department.“, wrote the club in twitter.

What is viral hepatitis

Initially, all inflammation of the liver is hepatitis. It can be due to several causes, such as virus infection, medication use, use of alcohol and other drugs, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases or genetic diseases.

What are the symptoms?

Some of the most common symptoms are: tiredness, fever, malaise, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine and pale stools.

what is the treatment

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A. Most importantly, avoid self-medication to relieve symptoms, as the use of unnecessary drugs or drugs that are toxic to the liver can worsen the condition. The doctor will know how to prescribe the most appropriate medication to improve comfort and ensure adequate nutritional balance, including the replacement of fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea. Hospitalization is indicated only in cases of acute liver failure (WHO, 2018a)

Source: https://www.saopaulo.sp.leg.br/ and https://www.saude.pr.gov.br