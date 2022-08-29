‘Flamengo needs him in the final stretch’

Started in the mixed team of Flamengo in the 1-0 victory in the classic against Botafogo, this Sunday (28), for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, Gabigol was not effective and was substituted in the second half. Along with Diego, the red-black idol received the lowest marks of the classic, decided with a goal by Vidal after Pedro’s header. With the victory at Engenhão, Fla went to 43 points, regained the vice-leadership of the championship and is still alive in the dispute.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha discussed Gabigol’s oscillation, who has mixed important goals with missed chances and discreet performances. According to Rocha, the striker’s timing is bad and worries him for the final stretch of the season, in which Rubro-Negro is still alive in the three main competitions.

“Gabigol is very important for Flamengo not to count on him fully at the decisive moment of the season”, said Rocha, who criticized the forward’s positioning against Botafogo, more to the right, while the young Lázaro played centrally in the attack.

In the opinion of the columnist UOLin addition to technical and tactical issues, another important factor for Gabigol’s drop in performance is off-field.

“Today, playing more open on the right, he didn’t kick a ball towards the goal, he didn’t create a play, and that’s a concern for this final stretch. music, for his personal life, he needs to take care of himself more, he needs to take care of sleep, food, because he is a soccer athlete”, stated Rocha.

RMP: ‘Diego not even on team C’

For Renato Maurício Prado, one of the reasons for Gabigol’s poor performance against Botafogo was the lack of creation in the midfield. He stated that by casting Diego and Vidal together as defensive midfielders, Dorival hindered the team. The journalist criticized the captain and the number 10 red-black shirt.

“Gabigol didn’t do anything today, he didn’t link this lineup with Gabigol on the right, but a lot because of Diego and Vidal together in the midfield. With Vidal you have to play a stronger midfielder. Diego and Vidal are not midfielders. , they are adapted midfielders, and there was a huge space between defensive midfielders and midfield.”

“Dorival’s insistence on Diego is frightening, he is no longer able to play even in Flamengo’s C team. He only needs midfield, it is frighteningly useless”, opined RMP.

The next edition of Flamengo live will be on Wednesday (31), right after the match against Vélez Sarsfield, for the Libertadores semifinal. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLin the Score app UOLon the Flamengo page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.