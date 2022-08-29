Flamengo will have Gabigol in the alternative team; Botafogo repeats the lineup

Botafogo and Flamengo face each other tonight (28), at Nilton Santos, for the Brazilian Championship. On the white side, coach Luís Castro repeats the lineup for the game against Juventude, while Dorival Júnior, red-black coach, put Gabigol in the offensive trio.

The teams find themselves in different situations in the competition. Glorioso seeks victory to move away from the relegation zone, while the Gávea team can return to vice-leadership.

Botafogo will have the same structure as the last round, something rare this season due to several obstacles that the coaching staff has had. Newly signed, Júnior Santos will be the reference in the attack, since Erison and Matheus Nascimento are out.

Thus, Alvinegro goes to the field with: Gatito; Saravia, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Jeffinho and Junior Santos.

Already Fla, which is divided between Brazilian and Libertadores, will use again the team identified as “alternative”. Gabigol, however, will start the match and form a trio with Cebolinha and Lázaro.

Rubro-Negro will start with: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabricio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Gabigol.