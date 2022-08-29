Former Big Brother Brazil champion will be in A Fazenda 14

The newest confirmed for Farm 14 has an audience that has been asking for her name in the cast for a few years now. The pawn in question already has previous experience in reality shows and was even the winner of Big Brother Brasil in a controversial edition.

In a few days, we will see Emilly Araújo wearing a hat and galoshes in Itapecerica da Serra. The BBB17 winner has already been quoted for other editions of the rural competition and this time, she is confirmed in the cast. In July, columnist Gabriel Perline reported that the influencer was in the negotiation phase with the broadcaster, which later stopped them. The presence, however, is maintained!

With 4.6 million followers on his Instagram, Araújo is known for having a strong fan base on social media. In conversation with this column, in May of this year, the 26-year-old influencer had made it clear that an invitation from Record TV would be very well analyzed and, possibly, accepted.

“Very well, there is a possibility, if not, it is not. Today I’m in a very stable moment, but of course I want more, but it’s a lot of risk and that risk would only be worth it with a lot of dedication on their part too, not just mine. Well-spoken, who knows,” she said. And didn’t it happen?

The next edition of the Farm is scheduled to start on September 13, under the command of Adriane Galisteu.

