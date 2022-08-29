Former members of ‘The X Factor’ plan R$5 million lawsuit for bullying

Five artists and a band are contacting a law firm to file a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Simon Cowell’s company, Syco Entertainment, responsible for “The X Factor”. According to British news portal The Mirror, five solo artists and a band claim to have suffered “bullying, mistreatment and neglect” on the show. They ask for £1 million, approximately R$5.9 million.

One of the artists interviewed by the outlet, who declined to be identified, said: “Being on the show was a horrible experience. As a result, we’ve been suffering for years. Myself and five other alumni have agreed to join forces and get the justice we think we deserve”.

“Simon needs to be held accountable. We lost a lot of money because we had periods of our lives not working to deal with the ongoing trauma caused by the show.”

“It’s about being compensated for the time and money we spend on healthcare professionals trying to live normal lives again. We have a lot of evidence, including emails and psychological assessments that show how badly we were treated.”

“It’s all too easy for the audience to see us with beautiful makeup and clothes. But moments before we step on stage, many contestants are sleepless, crying and suffering from trauma. Their mental health is nobody’s business. When I joined the show, I was confident, ambitious and charismatic. Now I’m extremely suspicious, nervous and full of anxiety.”

In response, a spokesperson for “The X Factor” told the outlet: “Participants’ well-being is our #1 priority. We have stringent measures and staff in place to ensure there is always support. We are not aware of any lawsuit against ‘The X Factor’, and while the show hasn’t been on the air for several years, we remain open to talking to anyone.”