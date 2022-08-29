Forza 350, XMax 250 or Citycom 300: see which is the best average scooter – 08/28/2022

Scooter sales have been growing every year. In 2021, more than 107 thousand units were licensed, a volume 41% higher than that registered in 2020, according to Abraciclo, an association of manufacturers in the sector. The popularity of scooters, mostly low-capacity models, makes some consumers of this type of motorcycle want to evolve within the segment.

Recently, Honda finally presented the new Forza 350, a model that has been awaited since the 2019 Two-Wheel Show. The latest generation of the Forza 350 brings a design modern and sporty and an engine of almost 30 hp for those looking for more performance than 150 and 160 cc scooters can offer.

The arrival of the Forza 350 moved the medium-sized scooter segment, expanding the option of models that offer the convenience of automatic transmission and ample space under the seat, but also have comfort and good performance for taking the road.

But what is the best medium scooter for sale in Brazil? We have prepared this list with the positive and negative points of each of the models, for you to choose yours; check out.

Honda Forza 350 – R$ 47,000

Famous in Europe, the new Forza features a 330 cm³ engine, with liquid cooling and 29.2 hp of power to take the scooter to 140 km/h. In the datasheet, the medium Honda scooter is the most powerful on our list.

The model also offers several comfort items, with its wide seat and the windshield that even has electric height adjustment. Honda also introduced traction control and ABS brakes as standard to ensure rider safety.

However, for several reasons, among them, the high dollar, inflation and the lack of electronic components, Honda chose to bring the Forza 350 imported from Thailand, already assembled (Completely Built-Up). With that, the excellent and well-selling medium scooter of the Japanese brand arrived here with a very high price for the segment: R$ 47 thousand without shipping!

The value discouraged many consumers who were waiting for the arrival of the average Honda scooter to evolve within the segment. The great advantages of the new Forza 350 are its powerful engine and the large space, with a capacity of 48 liters, under the seat.

The standard Smart Key is an interesting practicality for those who use the scooter on a daily basis, as well as the USB-C port in the glove compartment. In addition to traction control, another Forza 350 differential is the adjustable windshield. Its price, however, is a big downside.

Yamaha XMax 250 – R$ 29,990

Launched in Brazil at the beginning of 2020, the XMax 250 changed the level of medium scooters. With the aggressive design of the XMax line, also famous in Europe, the 250cc scooter has raised the bar for simple and cheap scooters. In addition to LED headlights, the XMax 250 offers Smart Key, ABS brakes on both wheels and made the debut of traction control in the segment.

Yamaha XMax 250 has less power than the Forza, but also brings traction control Image: Renato Durães/Infomoto

One of the highlights of the XMax 250, for those looking for a bigger scooter, is its engine. With one cylinder, 250 cm³ and liquid cooling, it produces 22.8 hp of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, in addition to a maximum torque of 2.5 kgf.m at 5,500 rpm.

It has less power than the Forza 350, but in conjunction with the CVT (automatic) transmission it is enough to start in front of even larger bikes at the traffic lights. It quickly reaches 80 km/h in the city. On the road, performance figures take the Yamaha scooter to 140 km/h.

Under seat, the space available is also generous. Fits two full-face helmets and a raincoat – or a helmet and a large backpack. The difference is that there is a courtesy LED light to make it easier to find objects at night. On the other hand, the 12V input requires you to buy an adapter to charge your smartphone.

But the XMax 250 ABS has a big advantage over the Forza 350 when it comes to price. The Yamaha scooter has a suggested price of R$ 29,990 – almost R$ 17 thousand reais less than the Honda scooter.

Dafra HD 300 – BRL 27,490

Derived from the veteran Citycom S 300i, the HD 300 also landed here in early 2020. Although it uses the same frame, engine and wheels as the Citycom, the HD 300 is lighter and more agile due to being a platform type scooter, or that is, the driver is seated and not mounted as in scooters with a central tunnel. Its design is more geared towards urban use, as the position is not the most comfortable for long journeys.

Dafra HD 300 uses the same engine as Citycom, but is lighter and more agile Image: Disclosure

In addition, the HD 300 is more modern and practical than Citycom. After all, it has standard ABS brakes and more space under the seat. It’s 38 liters that easily hold two full-face helmets. The opening of the tank compartment and nozzle is done in the ignition core, another practicality for Citycom. But Dafra’s 300cc scooter doesn’t have a presence key like Honda and Yamaha’s competitors.

Engine performance, however, is satisfactory. The one-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled, four-valve, 278.3 cm³ and produces 27.6 hp at 8,000 rpm. The CVT transmission makes good use of the torque of 2.6 kgf.m at 6,000 rpm and, on the road, it also reaches 140 km/h on the dashboard.

Those looking for a bigger scooter to ride, mainly in the city, will find the HD 300 a good option. Even more than its suggested price is lower than the competitors: R$ 27,490, without shipping, (much) below the Forza 350 and less than the XMax 250.

Dafra Citycom S 300i – BRL 25,990

The veteran Citycom S 300i, another Dafra product in partnership with Taiwanese SYM, as well as the HD 300, practically inaugurated the medium-sized scooter segment in Brazil. For many years, the model reigned alone. In 2017, its last update, it received a bigger and more powerful engine, in addition to the “S” in the name.

Veteran Citycom S 300i does not come with ABS brakes or Smart Key, but it is the most affordable among medium-sized scooters Image: Mario Villaescusa/Infomoto

The single-cylinder engine has gone from 263.7 cm³ of capacity to 278.33 cm³ – and produces 27.8 maximum horsepower at 7,750 rpm. It’s the same engine as the HD 300, but the Citycom has more comfort to hit the road, due to the wider seat and the large windshield (without adjustment).

As it is an older project, Citycom has some negative points in relation to competitors. Starting with the smaller space under the seat, its higher weight and low agility in the city. But veteran Dafra is doing well on the road. With 16-inch wheels, it remains stable up to 140 km/h, its maximum speed.

Another item in which Citycom loses points is the braking system. Despite using discs on both wheels, it has a combined system instead of the safer ABS.

However, the great advantage of the model is that it is the most affordable on this list. For those who don’t care about having the most modern average scooter, its R$25,990 suggested price is a good argument in favor.