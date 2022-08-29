From ‘Boiadeira’ to ‘Tem Cabaré Essa Noite’, public chooses favorite song from the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

Of the songs that played the most at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022, which started on Thursday (18) and ends this Sunday (28), two, in particular, do not leave the public’s head.

Released this year, “Tem Cabaré Essa Noite”, by Nattan and Nivaldo Marques, and the remix “Boiadeira”, by Ana Castela and DJ Lucas Beat, have in common the easy and repetitive chorus, which impregnates and contagious. They were the most cited by visitors in a quick poll carried out by g1 at Parque do Peão.

The songs on the g1 list were:

Ana Castile debuted on the party stage, boosted by the success on streaming platforms. The duo, who also went viral on social media, did not participate in the event. Even so, the song was repeated to exhaustion in the concerts of celebrities and in the intervals of the tests in the arena.

Luna Alves, 35, from São Paulo (SP), says she gets caught up in Ana Castela’s rhythm every time she hears “Boiadeira”. “The chorus is good and it sticks like bubblegum, I love it.”

Luna Alves chose "Boiadeira", by Ana Castela, as the best of the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022: "Sticks like gum" — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

The song, which broke 12 weeks before the Festa do Peão started, earning the 18-year-old singer a special place on the Amanhecer stage on Tuesday (23) and a quick partnership at the Maiara & Maraísa show on Thursday (25). ) is also a favorite of 27-year-old Sirlene Ramina.

From Antônio Olinto (PR), Sirlene came to Barretos with a group of friends and says that, on several occasions, she was stopped at Parque do Peão because of her resemblance to Ana Castela.

Because of this, “Boiadeira”, which had already become popular among the people, also became popular with her.

“I don’t know how to sing by heart, but I’ll learn. Yesterday [sexta-feira] they were confusing me with Ana Castile. We are similar”.

Sirlene Ramina, from Antônio Olinto (PR), was nicknamed Ana Castela, due to her resemblance to the hit singer 'Boiadeira' — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

From Franca (SP), Oswaldo Gaspar Neto, 28, and Nadine Toledo, 25, also agree that “Boiadeira” set the pace for the Barretos Peão Festival in 2022.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to see the show, but when it plays, I sing along. It’s easy, easy, it doesn’t get out of my head”, says Oswaldo.

'Boiadeira' is the song that never leaves Oswaldo Gaspar Neto's head, from Franca (SP) — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Nadine knows the whole song and sings non-stop anywhere. “It didn’t take me long to learn, no. The lyrics are easy.”

Nadine Toledo, from Franca (SP), also likes 'Boiadeira', by Ana Castela, as the song that sticks in your head — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

“Tem Cabaré Essa Noite” was elected by friends Jonas Sobral Faria, 28 years old, and Antônio Donizete Paschoal, 23 years old, from Ipatinga (RS), as the best of Barretão 2022 without a doubt.

Jonas Sobral Faria says there is no better song than 'There's cabaret tonight' at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

The two are installed in the official campsite of the event and have followed all the shows since Thursday, when the rodeo began.

“I watched every day and today is the best day, because there will be cabaret tonight”, says Jonas.

With the lyrics in his head all the time, Antônio says he can’t think of another song that defines the Festa do Peão de Barretos this year. “There’s a cabaret tonight, yes.”

Antônio Donizete Paschoal chooses 'There's cabaret tonight', by Nathan, as bubblegum music for the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Leticia Siqueira, 26, and Rubens Xavier de Paes Senna, 23, both from Araçatuba (SP), followed Gusttavo Lima’s show and were looking forward to Zé Neto & Cristiano and also chose Nattan’s hit as the great bubblegum .

The favorite song of Leticia Siqueira, from Araçatuba (SP), at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 is 'There's cabaret tonight' — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

“I know more or less by heart, but it’s easy, because everyone sings”, says Letícia.

“It’s booming, because it’s easy. It’s just the chorus”, adds Rubens.

Rubens Xavier de Paes Senna, from Araçatuba (SP), chose Nathan's 'Tem cabaret tonight' as the most bubblegum at the Barretos Peão Party 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Other artists mentioned

Gusttavo Lima sang “Tem Cabaré Essa Noite” when he performed on Saturday (20), but his is the song that Monique de Carvalho Ramos, 40, from Ilha Solteira (SP), chose as bubblegum.

“Fala Mal de Mim”, for her, is the best. “I sing all the time, in the car, at parties. She’s really uplifting, for sure.”

For Monique de Carvalho Ramos, from Ilha Solteira (SP), the best is 'Fala mal de mim', by Gusttavo Lima — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Unlike the g1 list, friends Alexandre Sarreda Junior, 24, and Fransérgio Lucas Orlando, 25, from Buritizal (SP), went further and think the best is “Uma Ex”, by Murilo Huff, former -husband of Marília Mendonça.

Alexandre Sarreda Junior, from Buritizal, chose 'Uma ex', by Murilo Huff, as the bubblegum song for the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

“There’s no better, no. That’s the gum”, says Alexandre.

“That’s the one. Too good”, says Fransérgio.

