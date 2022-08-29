From Cátia Fonseca to Faustão

Band presenters earn small monthly fortunes to command programs on the station

It is not new that presenters earn small monthly fortunes to appear on the small screen, however, the values ​​​​may depend on the workload and level of exposure. Cátia Fonseca, Denilson, Faustão, Neto and Renata Fan are the biggest names in the Band today and with that, they are gaining very expressive values ​​to command their attractions on the channel.

CATIA FONSECA IN THE BAND

Considered one of the station’s darlings, presenter Cátia Fonseca earns a symbolic value per month. According to “Notícias da TV”, the star of “A Tarde é Sua”, earns about R$ 300 thousand in salary, a much higher amount than at the time she worked at Gazeta, where she received about R$ 120 thousand.

+ What Roberto Carlos absolutely does not accept being done on stage and even the decision about the microphone wire is surprising

DENILSON AND RENATA FAN

Being one of the most successful players in the Brazilian team, Denilson currently commands the “Jogo Aberto” at Band. To present the sports program, the ace receives around R$150,000 monthly. His co-worker, Renata Fan, is not far behind and earns around R$180,000 to be on the air every day.

CRACK NETO

Main name of the program “Os Donos da Bola”, the star Neto currently receives one of the highest salaries of the Band. Monthly, the famous man earns around R$200,000 to comment on the developments of Brazilian football and bring the latest news to the public.

Remember Auntie? She made a fortune out of the character; Find out about her financial situation. Poliana Rocha appears in bed with Leonardo and says what the countryman did to her: “I’m hard here” Globo actor comes out as gay after years and talks openly about it: “I met gay bodies”

FAUSTON

A newcomer to the Band, presenter Faustão maintains a high financial standard after leaving Globo. The communicator owns one of the highest salaries in Brazilian television and according to the column “O Melhor da TV”, the artist earns an average of around R$5 million per month.