From mother at 18 to celebrity harassment

On the air by Band, Catia Fonseca is called the queen of merchandising for being much sought after by sponsors, but to get there, the presenter had to be present for several days in a row on the old Rede Mulher to ask them to give her a chance. After some tests and without any response, the broadcaster even created a strategy: going at different times to avoid lame excuses from the station’s management.

That’s how she, graduated in Radio and TV at Senac, got her first opportunity as a communicator and, in 1994, she debuted a cooking show called Com Sabor. Since then, she has been through attractions such as Note and Anote, in which she replaced Ana Maria Braga, who had exchanged Record for Globo, Mulheres, a TV Gazeta classic in which she stayed for 15 years, and Melhor da Tarde, in the afternoon. of the Band that she has commanded since 2018.

In her free time, what Catia likes to do most is travel. On her YouTube and Instagram channel, the São Paulo native shares the best moments of her tours in Brazil and around the world, as well as giving tips on what to do in each place and even the restaurants she knew and approved of. In the list of her 10 best trips, published on the video platform where she has almost 400,000 subscribers, are places like France, Egypt and Maceió, capital of Alagoas.

Rodrigo Riccó shares photos of Catia Fonseca in her spare time, like when she colored her reflexology sock – Reproduction/Instagram

As you might imagine, cooking is another hobby of the veteran. On weekends, she always appears with her husband, Rodrigo Riccó, who is also the director of her program, preparing some delicacies and lunches for family and friends. Catia has said several times that she loves to eat and keeps many old recipes, some of them in her cell phone’s notebook. Cooking is one of the secrets for the artist’s good performance with the advertising market, as she has already explained that she tries to include the products she advertises in the frames of her attractions, which makes the merchan happen in a more natural and convincing.

Despite working hard and, on several occasions, using the weekends to record content for Melhor da Tarde outside São Paulo, the communicator does not consider herself a workaholic (an English term that defines people addicted to work) and says she does not open hand to have their moments of leisure and rest.

Watching movies and series is also part of the list of his “relax” activities and Rita, Downton Abbey and Quem Matou Sara? they have already been marathoned by the brunette, who gave some tips on the subject on Facebook, in 2021. Clicks shared by Riccó on social networks also show the famous in her spare time doing reflexology and reading.

Catia Fonseca became a mother at 18

Catia Fonseca does not disclose current images of her children – Reproduction / Instagram

Discreet about her personal life, Catia Fonseca preserves the privacy of her children as much as possible, Thiago and Felipe, 34 and 29 years old, respectively. As she often points out, they didn’t choose to have a public life. The presenter became a mother for the first time at the age of 18, just out of her teens. In an interview with the Band news portal, the communicator said that she grew up with her firstborn.

“I wasn’t mature enough when I had my son, so I grew up with him. The biggest challenge was demanding of Thiago in the right measure, no more, no less. I felt sometimes that I could be tougher.”

The youngest was born when the brunette was 23 years old and, despite not having been planned, the pregnancy brought even more joy to the family. “I thought it would be easier because I had already learned many things from Thiago, but I learned other things from Felipe. We can have ten children, but each one is individual. What I got right with Thiago, I may have been wrong with Felipe, but always trying do my best,” he said.

Catia even asked the children if they considered her a boring mother and the answer was negative. “This is very gratifying. There are suggestions for mothers: ‘do your best knowing that it’s your best today. Later on, the children will be able to identify that we dedicate ourselves to the maximum'”, he suggested, after hearing that “it was as “.

Thiago and Felipe are the result of the presenter’s relationship with journalist Dafnis da Fonseca, with whom she married at age 17 and stayed until 2013. When she divorced, she came to isolate herself for a while to “recognise herself as a person” and, not even her children knew the address of the apart hotel where she stayed and the telephone number she used.

Catia Fonseca was harassed by a famous singer

Catia Fonseca has commented a few times that she was harassed by a famous man during a party. In 2020, she recalled what happened during a chat on Melhor da Tarde and said that she did not keep quiet. “We were dancing, the person came to dance, put his hand on my waist. I turned around and said: ‘Take your hand off my waist or I’ll punch you in the face,'” she shot her.

Mamma Bruschetta, a longtime friend of the presenter, witnessed the episode and helped her colleague by profession. “Then I even advanced for him to put his hand on my waist so he wouldn’t piss you off,” added the veteran, who highlighted how angry Catia was when she went through this situation.