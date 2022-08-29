Ftima Bernardes on Bolsonaro’s attack on Vera: ‘It wasn’t the first time’

Journalist used social media to show solidarity (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo/AFP) Journalist Ftima Bernardes used social media, on Sunday night (28/8), to show solidarity with journalist Vera Magalhes, from TV Cultura, who was attacked by President Jair Bolsonaro, in the debate on Band. In the networks, Ftima said that it was not the first time that the Chief Executive “attacked” a woman journalist.

“My solidarity journalist @veramagalhaes attacked during the #debatenaband by the reelected candidate Jair Bolsonaro. It is not the first time that women journalists are attacked by this government”, wrote Ftima on her Twitter.

Journalist Sandra Annenberg also used social media to show support for Vera. “Your words are mine, @fbbreal. We can no longer allow misogyny anywhere. Let’s not be intimidated, women are the majority of the Brazilian population. We are strong! @Veramagalhaes my solidarity”, she wrote.

I make your words mine, @fbbreal

We can no longer allow misogyny anywhere.

Let’s not be intimidated, women are the majority of the Brazilian population.

We are strong ! @veramagalhaes my solidarity. %u2014 sandra annenberg (@sandraannenberg) August 29, 2022

Vera Magalhes attack

After being questioned by journalist Vera about vaccination coverage in Brazil, the president lost patience and attacked the journalist.

“Vera couldn’t expect anything else from you. I think you sleep thinking about me. You must have some passion for me. You can’t take sides in a debate. A shame for Brazilian journalism,” Bolsonaro said.