fuel can reach R$ 4.50 a liter? Understand!

The rise in fuel prices, especially gasoline, is something that impacts the lives of millions of Brazilians every day. This is because many people depend on cars to get around and, because of the prices, their financial lives may have been shaken.

In particular, the groups of citizens that experienced the most problems with the highs were motoboys, taxi drivers and truck drivers, for example. So much so that in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution approved in July (PEC ‘Kamikaze’) there was a proposal to create aid that is intended for truck drivers and taxi drivers, properly.

Fall in fuel prices

However, the last few weeks have been good news for drivers across the country when it comes to fuel prices. That’s because Petrobras, Brazil’s main state-owned company in relation to fuels, announced three consecutive drops in the price of gasoline.

The fall, however, did not come out of nowhere. One of the main factors that contributed to the drop in the price of gasoline was due to the limitation of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Products) rates.

This is because this taxation involves several products, such as, for example, those linked to the public transport sector, communications and also natural gas and fuels.

In addition to the limitation on ICMS, which is a state tax, there was also, through the same legislation, a cut that zeroed the collection of federal taxation on gasoline.

Because of these factors, it is expected that gasoline may become cheaper, after the successive highs that it had been experiencing. This year, it was possible to find a price of R$ 8,999 per liter of gasoline.

Nowadays, it is already possible to find a price of approximately R$ 5 per liter of gasoline in several places in the country.

Gasoline can reach R$ 4.50 a liter?

According to the ANP, National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, in a recent survey the average price of a liter of gasoline was R$5.40. However, in thirteen states there were locations that sold the fuel for less than R$5, and one location in São Paulo was responsible for selling the fuel at R$5.

With regard to next year, it is worth noting that the tax cuts are only valid until the end of this year, which may generate a rise next year.

However, the price of gasoline can fluctuate due to market reasons as well as geopolitical conflicts such as the war in Ukraine.

At the moment, it is expected that until the end of the year it will remain at this value or may even fall a little further.

