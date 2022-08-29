Gabriel died from internal bleeding caused by a blunt object, says report

The State Public Security Department, the Military Brigade, the Civil Police and the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) held a press conference on Monday morning and presented the latest findings on the death of the young Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, which took place in São Gabriel. According to the forensic report, he died from internal bleeding, caused by a blunt object. Bleeding occurred from blows to the cervical spine, in the back of the neck.

In a press conference, the authorities reported that Gabriel was already dead when he was left in a dam in São Gabriel, which rules out the possibility of death by drowning. The director general of the IGP, Heloísa Helena Kuser, read some excerpts from the document. “According to the autopsy report, Gabriel’s death occurred due to blood loss caused by a vessel rupture in the cervical region, with signs of action by a blunt instrument, that is, an internal hemorrhage”, she said. “Even with the body found submerged in water, there is no sign of drowning. Lungs, trachea and stomach have run out of fluid, suggesting death occurred before submersion,” she added.

The Military Police Inquiry (IPM) carried out by the Military Brigade (BM) will be finalized this Monday, while the Civil Police (PC) investigation will be concluded next Thursday. Initially, the investigation points to, in theory, intentional homicide, with several qualifiers, in addition to the commission of military crimes.

The Secretary of Public Security, Vanius Cesar Santarosa, the General Commander of the Military Brigade, Colonel Claudio dos Santos Feoli, the Director General of the IGP, Heloísa Helena Kuser, and the Chief of Civil Police, Chief of Police Fábio Motta Lopes, at the of the SSP, in the Tristeza neighborhood, in Porto Alegre.













Photo: Ricardo Giusti

the case

Gabriel had been missing for a week and was found dead in a pond, in the town of Lava Pé. The 18-year-old, a resident of Guaíba, was in Fronteira Oeste to perform mandatory military service. Investigations indicate that he was approached by the three police officers and taken away in the car. After that, he was never seen alive.

