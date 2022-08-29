Game Pass: Friends and Family spotted

Microsoft seems to be getting closer and closer to introducing the possibility of sharing Game Pass with friends and family,

Through ALumia_Italia, a Twitter user dedicated to browsing Microsoft Gaming’s servers, the company placed the logo for the Game Pass: Amigos e Família on the servers. This appears to be the official name for the new level of service that is being tested in Ireland and Colombia.

Game Pass: Friends and Family is currently being tested in both countries and allows you to add up to 4 people to a subscription, all accounts with access to your games and Game Pass Ultimate content.

Adding people from the same country to a Game Pass subscription will allow you to share the service with up to 4 other people for a price that has not yet been revealed, according to information provided by Microsoft Gaming.

“Joining the Game Pass Insider Preview will convert the time remaining on your subscription to time on the new plan, according to the monetary value of the previous subscription.”

“For example, a full month of Ultimate will convert to 18 days of subscription on this new plan. This way, you don’t lose any of the remaining value of your existing subscription at the time of conversion.”

Microsoft has yet to reveal the price of the Game Pass: Friends & Family plan, but it could cost around 10 euros more than the individual Ultimate plan.