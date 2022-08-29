Gasoline gets PLUS a readjustment? Check out what the average price is from NOW!

Currently, many Brazilians are struggling to buy fuel. After all, the price of gasoline is quite high. In recent months, the average value has undergone several changes, between increases and decreases. Recently, another adjustment for gasoline was announced. With that, Brazilians want to know: what is the new average price?

It is worth remembering that the average price of gasoline is one of the most important metrics to define the value of fuels. The final price, which appears on the pump, varies according to each station. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the new gasoline readjustment. Find out what the average price is and see how it might evolve in the near future.

Why is gasoline expensive?

Before talking about the gasoline adjustment, it is interesting to remember some of the reasons that explain the high price of fuel. Several reasons help to understand why gasoline is so expensive. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, for example, is one of them. In addition, dependence on international refineries also makes the product more expensive. Finally, inflation is not only felt in fuels. Anyone who goes to supermarkets knows that basic necessities are also much more expensive.

See too: Will Gasoline Prices Fall AGAIN? Petrobras announces!

Does gasoline have a new adjustment in 2022?

Recently, Petrobras announced a 4.8% cut in the value of gasoline at refineries. This is already the third cut confirmed by the company since the end of July. After the adjustment, the average price of gasoline had an average fall of only 0.47%. At real prices, this reduction is only 3 cents.

According to the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), currently, a liter of gasoline can be purchased for an average of R$ 5.72. Before the readjustment, it cost about R$ 5.75. The result, therefore, is not very different from the reductions that took place in late July and mid-August – when prices declined by 0.43% and 0.45%.

Will fuel decrease further? Another readjustment in sight?

According to the IPTL analysis, it is still not possible to officially conclude whether the price of gasoline will be cheaper in the coming weeks. It is worth remembering that the study takes into account data from more than 21,000 gas stations, spread throughout Brazil.

“It is necessary to wait for the behavior of prices in the next few days, but the most likely is that the average price of gasoline will continue to show a decrease”, said a representative of the company in a recent interview.

Apps to save when buying gasoline!

People can count on many ways to save when buying gasoline, even if stocks act indirectly. One of the ways is to make use of gas station apps.

Thus, the first option is the Shell Box, associated with the Shell network. Through it, users can accumulate points and, when a certain amount is reached, it becomes possible to request an exchange. It can be used for both benefits and discounts. Link: https://bityli.com/wyUghb.

In addition, there is also Premmia, from Petrobras. Users can receive rewards when they complete some actions that the application proposes. One of the rewards received may be a fuel voucher. Link: https://bityli.com/NmnNRZ.

Finally, there is still Abastece Aí, which is connected to the Ipiranga service station network. The application allows for the release of a cashback according to user spending. Link: https://bityli.com/qRdaqh.

TIPS for saving fuel

Drivers who want to save fuel can adhere to some tips that can contribute to this issue. Thus, some tips are: use the air conditioning only when necessary, as it is associated with fuel consumption, respect the car’s gear shift and also always check the tire pressure.

Other actions are to have the car serviced on the correct dates, to avoid carrying too much weight in the car, and not to accelerate the car if it is disengaged.

Using apps that can give you rewards, points or cashbacks can also be a way to save on fuel. Premmia and Abastece Aí!

See too: Cheaper gasoline: Petrobras announces a 4.85% reduction in the average price of fuel