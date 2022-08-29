Graciele Lacerda reveals having given up Zezé Di Camargo’s assets: ‘I like being independent’







Graciele and Zezé have been together for about 15 years Photo: Playback / Instagram

Businesswoman Graciele Lacerda revealed last Saturday, 27th, that she did not marry Zezé Di Camargo in the union of property regime. On Instagram, she explained to followers that many people were suspicious of her financial intentions within the relationship.

“When I moved in with Zezé, I was very suspicious of people about interest. I wanted to make everyone calm about it because I didn’t have and I’m not interested in anything. Not least because I wasn’t going to live at his expense. I wasn’t raised like that, I always worked and being with him would be no different. Today I have my job, my money and everything I’m building alone or with it. We have a partnership, it’s different from anything he’s built before,” he said.

According to the influencer, she also wants to build equity when she has children, without having to depend on the country singer for that.





Businesswoman share fitness lifestyle on social media Photo: Playback / Instagram

“I don’t worry about that. I work precisely to ensure my future and that of my children, regardless of it. [Zezé] have money or not. I like to be independent. And he now admires and respects me much more for that. We keep working and growing.”