Grazi Massafera speaks out after rumors of affair with Gabriel Medina | celebrities

Grazi Massafera denied having an affair with Gabriel MedinaReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/28/2022 15:58

Rio – Grazi Massafera did not give a chance to the rumor that emerged on social networks that the actress would be living a romance with Gabriel Medina. A post on a gossip page on Instagram pointed out that the surfer recorded a video in which he petted the blonde’s cat. However, the artist made a point of explaining that she doesn’t have that much contact with Yasmin Brunet’s ex-husband.

“Hey guys, let’s stop assuming things and getting myself a boyfriend I barely know. I know he lives in the same condo as me and my cats walk around like all cats. Next time, ask me why I haven’t seen him in a long time . Enlightened, right?”, wrote Grazi, in the comments of the publication.

Then, the actress went to Stories to end the matter once and for all: “And you who like gossip, stop tagging me in things with no foot or head, which I don’t like. My cat is walking down the street and let him take a walk, because he likes it”, she began, who also showed the conversation she had with another resident of the condominium recently.

“My beloved neighbor. The runaway cat is already back at rest from his home. Yes, he goes around him. The cats like it and I started to leave recently, because I noticed that he became calmer”, said Grazi, who, soon, she will be on the air with the soap opera “Travessia” in participation as the mother of Chiara (Jade Picon).