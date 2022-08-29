Grazi shows daughter with Cauã Reymond and explains rumor with Medina

Grazi Massafera appears with her daughter with Cauã Reymond and clarifies rumors about Medina

Miss Sofia, daughter of Cauã Reymond and Thank you Massafera, appeared in a very special photo, next to the famous mother. With 10 years of life, she is the only heiress of the ex-couple. The artists met on TV Globo and publicly assumed the romance in 2007. After about five years together, they decided to separate. The breakup happened when the daughter was just a baby.

Grazi and Cauã’s eldest daughter alternates days at her mother’s and father’s house. Even apart, the celebrities maintain a good relationship to facilitate the creation of the girl. Sofia’s stepmother, the digital influencer Mariana Goldfarb, the actor’s current wife Cauã Reymond, also values ​​the good relationship between everyone. The influencer is always present at important moments in the stepdaughter’s life, alongside the girl’s parents.

This week, mom remembered a moment of pure fun with the little girl! In the climate of the famous “tbts” (short for the term Throwback Thursday, in which people remember old facts on their social networks), she shared a click of Sofia when she was still very small. In the picture, the pair have fun on a bike on a summer day.

The little girl is sitting in a chair attached to the artist’s bicycle. Grazi and Cauã’s daughter poses with a pacifier in her mouth and wearing a cute little ear cap to protect herself from the sun. Next to her, the mother appears in a bikini, sunglasses and holds the handlebars of the bike to balance the little one. “It seems like yesterday”, captioned the actress, all nostalgic for when her daughter with Cauã Reymond was smaller.

Already this Sunday, the ex-BBB to clarified some rumors that arose in the web. It so happens that the three-time world champion in surf, Gabriel Medina, came up with the actress’ cat. Grazi is passionate about animals and is a cat and dog tutor. Among the pets, there are some cats of the Bengal breed, also known as the Bengal cat. Kittens have a very characteristic coloring and look like real tigers!

On social media, Medina showed the cat that was soon recognized as belonging to Grazi Massafera. In particular, because of the collar that the actress usually uses on the animal. It didn’t take long for many people to consider a possible romance between the athlete and the actress. Not liking the controversies much, Grazi made an outburst.

“The homely girl is here and the other one is where? In the street! And you who like gossip, stop tagging me in things without foot, or head, which I don’t like. Because my cat is walking on the street and let him walk, which he likes too”, said Grazi, when showing another cat. It is worth remembering that she and Medina live in the same condominium, in Rio de Janeiro. That’s why the runaway kitten ended up at the athlete’s house!

