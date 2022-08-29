Gretchen’s husband surprises after facial harmonization

Esdras de Souza, 49 years old, husband of Gretchen, surprised by showing the before and after facial harmonization, dental treatment and hair transplant. The saxophonist shared the photos through a post on a social network.

“Well, my people, check out my before and after. And then they say that facial harmonization, dental treatment and hair transplant don’t change a person’s self-esteem”, wrote the musician on Instagram.

In the comments of the publication, the singer melted for her husband and praised the saxophonist. “I love you in every way. To me, you were always beautiful. Because I saw what no one else saw: your soul. I love you,” Gretchen wrote.

In addition to the singer, several followers commented on Ezra’s change. “What a change huh? It’s beautiful, in fact, more beautiful. A hug”, said a user of the social network. “But it’s never the same person,” said another. “First time I saw a pairing that changed for the better and still rejuvenated”, highlighted a follower.

Others highlighted the change with the arrival of Gretchen in the saxophonist’s life. “The biggest transformation was our beloved Gretchen who came into her life,” commented a fan of the singer. “My dear, this amazing woman made all the difference in your life! It’s not just the aesthetic incentive, but a lot of light in her life. Queen Gretchen”, said another. “Everyone deserves to take care of themselves! It’s beautiful! And having the right person by your side to encourage is important!”, evaluated another fan.

Recently, Ezra spoke on Instagram about her decision to get plastic surgery and change her appearance. In addition to hair transplantation and facial harmonization, he has already undergone procedures such as lipo HD.

On Instagram, the saxophonist wrote: “I have never or at any time in my life been happy as I was. As I was, I never was and would never be synonymous with health.”

“As I was, it only brought me sleepless nights, aesthetic frustrations (in every way), psychological and a lot of bad mood. I’m glad I’m not what I used to be. I chose to be happy and beautiful, and never be like I was” , he added.

Ezra and Gretchen did HD lipo on the same day, and then posted a video of them dancing together. The singer commented: “Here we go, mô. Sore and with a brace. But always firm”.

The singer also has a list of surgical procedures. She has already had an abdominoplasty, silicone breast implants, increased the size of her teeth, facial harmonization and moved her nose.