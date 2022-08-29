Gustavo Corasini, from “Pantanal”, remembers friend killed in accident

Gustavo Corisini, from “Pantanal”, remembers a friend killed in an accident: “Like a brother” (Photo: Publicity/Globo)

The actor Gustavo Corasiniknown to have lived Thaddeuscharacter of Jose Loreto, in the first phase of “Pantanal”, gave his first interview after being run over last Tuesday (23). In the conversation, which will air on “Fantástico” this Sunday, the boy reminded his friend, Eduardo Souzawho died in the accident.

“I considered him like a brother”, Gustavo said. On social media, the actor’s family shared a text in honor of the boy’s friend: “There were so many happy moments that they spent together, so many jokes, smiles, jokes and even fights. You were a brother to Gustavo and a son to me. disturbed him by saying that it was his mother,” he wrote Fernanda Corasini, the actor’s mother. “Eduardo, may God welcome you with open arms. My boy, my child, as you liked to say.”

Gustavo Corasini, 12, suffered the accident last Tuesday (23). The information about what happened was published on the boy’s social media. In the message, Gustavo’s parents explained that the boy was making ribbons to decorate for the World Cup in the condominium where he lives with his friends. After a bricklayer from a neighboring house fell and was rescued by an ambulance, a neighbor had to move her car to let the rescue pass.

In that, this neighbor got lost in the lane and ran over Gustavo and his friend, who couldn’t resist and died. The actor broke his arm, leg and fractured his pelvis, requiring surgery. Operated, Gustavo is in the fourth out of danger and should be discharged this Sunday (28).

According to the magazine report Whothe São Paulo Public Security Secretariat reported that the woman was indicted and the case was registered “as manslaughter while driving a vehicle and wrongful bodily injury while driving a vehicle”.