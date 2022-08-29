Gustavo Corasini, the boy Tadeu from Pantanal, talks about the death of his friend Eduardo: ‘I considered him a brother’ | Fantastic

In São Paulo, a woman went to maneuver her car on a quiet street in the East Zone and ended up running over two boys – one of them died. The other, who is in the hospital, is actor Gustavo Corasini, who played the character Tadeu as a child in “Pantanal”. Fantastic talked to Gustavo.
Last Tuesday (23), firefighters went to meet a bricklayer who was working on a house in the condominium. He fell from a height of about five meters, broke his collarbone, but is doing well at this time. For the rescue vehicle to have access, one of the firefighters asked the owner of a car that was parked to remove it from the scene. The owner’s mother went to maneuver the vehicle and ended up running over the boys Eduardo and Gustavo, who were sitting on the edge of the sidewalk.
Eduardo’s mother arrived shortly after the accident: “He’s gone. and he was so happy, so happy, he wanted to graduate, he wanted to be somebody in life. He wanted to help me. And he always said: ‘Mom, we are together, I am with you’”.
Gustavo Corasini remains hospitalized. He suffered fractures in his leg, arm and pelvis. He only learned of his friend’s death two days later.
“I considered him like a brother. I liked him a lot. He was a great friend, great brother, he was always looking out for his brothers there. A great son too, he was always helping his mother. He will be missed, but I know that he is in a better place now and that everything will be fine”, said Gustavo.
Gustavo Corasini played Tadeu as a child in the soap opera ‘Pantanal’. Currently, José Loreto plays the adult character — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Actor José Loreto, the adult Tadeu, sent a message: “Give him, Gustavo, Tadeuzinho, sweet boy, wonderful actor. I am here on behalf of the entire Pantanal family to wish you well, all the strength and all the love in the world. You are very special, and count on us”.
The woman who ran over the boys did not want to record an interview.
“We are very shaken, my mother is very bad too”, said Jaiane Lima, daughter.
Jaiane’s mother was arrested in flagrante delicto for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill. According to the police, she went into a state of shock and was therefore transferred to a hospital. She posted bail and is free.
