Gym student at a luxury mall in SP reports aggression by businessman: ‘He said: ‘I’m going to spit on you because you deserve it’ | Fantastic

A businessman is being accused of harassing and threatening women at a gym, which is located in a luxury mall in São Paulo. He likes to show off with guns and sports cars and has a history of bad behavior. Fantástico had access to a video in which an academy student is assaulted by the businessman.

On the night of August 3, the movement was small, as shown by the security cameras of the place. Among the students were Helena and Thiago. He walked around the room, always passing Helena.

Valmir Salaro: That day, how was he?

Helena: He was altered. He was circling a lot.

Thiago stopped in front of her and started an argument.

“He told me to get out of there. I said ‘I don’t go out’. And then he said again: ‘Get out’. And then I said: ‘I don’t go out’. I just spoke louder. And then he said that women didn’t yell at him,” says Helena.

Two teachers came to them.

“At this moment, he gave me a shove. In addition to him pushing like that, he was swearing a lot,” she reports.

A student and a teacher tried to protect Helena, without success, but Thiago went after them all.

“He said, ‘I’m going to spit on you because you deserve it.’ And he spat on me,” he says.

Thiago and his son left the gym undisturbed.

“Everyone saying: he is influential, he has money, nothing will happen”, says a witness.

It is the life that businessman Thiago Antonio Brennand Tavares da Silva Fernandes Vieira, 42, exposes on social media. He posts videos driving sports cars at over 300 km/h.

The Bodytech academy said in a statement that it “provided support to the victim, is collaborating with the authorities and repudiates acts of violence”.

Shopping Iguatemi states that it “provided full assistance to the victim” and that it also “repudiates any type of violence”.

Also in a note, the Public Security Secretariat said that “the cases involving Thiago are being investigated by the fifteenth police station, which investigates the crimes of bodily harm and injury.”

Thiago’s lawyer denies, in a note, the unwanted approaches to academy students.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.