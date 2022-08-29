Hackers circumvent laws and accelerate electric motorcycle boom in China

THE WASHINGTON POST – Electric two-wheel vehicles sold by companies such as Niu Technologies, have proven to have been incredibly well-received in China’s megalopolises by couriers and people who need to bypass traffic and travel short distances in a short time. Their popularity persists despite a 2019 government ploy that forces manufacturers to limit their speeds to 25 km/h.

That’s because drivers and vendors reacted to the law by hacking software and following online tutorials that allow them to get around the limitations, allowing some advanced models to reach speeds of 50 km/h or more.

“Everyone does it,” said Zhao, 25, who asked to be identified only by his first name as the practice is illegal. He asked a salesman to take the speed limitation off before he even took his new bike home. “If you don’t, you’re going to be the slowest on the road,” he said.

Enthusiasts like Zhao have helped the electric motorcycle market grow in China. Sales have increased from about 20 million in 2015 to 30 million last year, according to BloombergNEF, and the fleet of electric two-wheelers already outnumbers fuel-powered models. China is expected to account for 97% of all electric two-wheeled vehicle sales this year.

NIU Technologies produces electric motorcycles that conquered Chinese despite the country’s speed limit Photograph: ALY SONG/REUTERS

There is no data on the hacking to bypass the speed limit, but analysts and drivers say it is performed on most scooters sold. The practice is especially common among couriers, who are essential in major Chinese cities and need the extra speed to keep up with delivery time limits set by platforms, said Siyi Mi, an analyst at BNEF.

Tutorials to circumvent speed limits can be easily found on the country’s social networks, such as Douyin and Little Red Book, the Chinese versions of TikTok and Instagram. Those who have already bought or sold the product give tips on how to approach vendors to hack the software and how to cut a wire under the seat to disable a government-mandated alarm that starts to sound when scooters exceed 15 mph. .

The regulation of speed was motivated by concerns about traffic safety, even taking into account couriers, who often change direction using sidewalks, bike lanes and the road to escape traffic. Details on law enforcement are limited, but three shops in Zhejiang were fined 5,000 yuan (US$745) each for offering illegal adjustments, and motorcycle owners who accepted them were also punished, according to the police. NetEase News.

Sales in the two-wheeled vehicle market in China are likely to level off this year or next, according to BNEF. While there is always a niche among couriers, many Chinese are expected to migrate to the comfort of a four-wheeler as the economy continues to grow. The boom in the electric motorcycle market is expected to shift, with India and Southeast Asia becoming its main growth regions./ TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA