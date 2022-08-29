Harry Potter: JK Rowling explains absence in the special: “I didn’t want to”

the writer J.K. Rowling clarified why he didn’t appear on the special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, which celebrated the franchise’s 20th anniversary in theaters. In an interview with the presenter Graham Norton at Virgin Radio UKshe stated that she simply did not want to be part of it. “Nobody told me ‘don’t do it'”said the author.

“I was invited and decided I didn’t want to participate. I thought it was more about the movies than the book, as it should be. That’s what the birthday was about.”

The magazine Entertainment Weekly had already revealed that Rowling had received the invitation and that her team had turned it down, but the writer had so far not justified her absence. Therefore, at the time, there was much speculation that she could have been left out due to the controversy surrounding her transphobic comments on social media.

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts celebrates 20 years since the launch of The philosopher’s Stone, the franchise’s first feature. The HBO Max special features a large part of the cast and filmmaker Chris Columbusamong other members of the saga team.

