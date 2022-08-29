Health of Jaraguá will change the way of treating suspected cases of covid-19

Check out what changes from Thursday (01)

From September 1, there will be changes regarding the attendance of suspected cases of covid-19 in the municipality.

The patient should continue to look for their referral health unit. There, you will receive the necessary clinical care (as is already happening), but you can do the covid test at the UBS or be sent to carry out the procedure in the laboratory, depending on the onset of symptoms.

The objective is to speed up this service process. Currently, the person who is suspected of having covid-19 can go directly to the UAPS or the health post that schedules the test at the UAPS.

From September 1, UAPS will only attend to cases referred by the Emergency Room, according to the Manchester classification (blue for non-urgent and green for little urgent) and will no longer offer covid-19 tests.

The UBSs will treat flu symptoms and suspected covid-19 from Monday to Friday. On weekends, patients who need care will be able to look for the ER at São José hospital. These patients will be treated as a normal clinic and, if there is a need to perform a covid test, you should look for the UBS in your neighborhood on Monday.

