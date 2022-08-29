Health: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

Candidates also speak in their government plans about the importance of primary care and the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Check below the health proposals, in alphabetical order, by Ciro Gomes, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Simone Tebet:

1 of 4 Ciro Gomes says his focus is on improving health services — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Ciro Gomes says his focus is on improving health services — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

The government plan of candidate Ciro Gomes says that the focus is “improving health services”. The document mentions the reconstruction of the Unified Health System (SUS), with the modernization of primary care and the transformation of polyclinics into specialized reference centers for consultations and examinations.

Ciro Gomes also foresees the resumption of production of medicines that are currently imported, of vaccination campaigns, of the Popular Pharmacy Program and mentions the appreciation of the medical class.

2 of 4 Jair Bolsonaro says primary care will continue to be an important focus of the government — Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters Jair Bolsonaro says primary care will continue to be an important focus of the government – ​​Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters

In his plan, candidate Jair Bolsonaro says that primary care will continue to be an important focus of his government. The document cites government programs that have worked and should continue, if elected, such as the “Maternal and Child Care Network”, “Doctors for Brazil Program”, “Oral Health Program”, “Physical Activity Incentive” and the “Physical Activity Incentive” program. Connect SUS”.

The government plan also provides for the strengthening of health services to serve older people and the consolidation of the National Health Card (CNS) to “democratize health in the country”.

3 of 4 Providing conditions for the SUS is one of the main points of Lula’s government plan — Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Estadão Content Giving conditions to the SUS is one of the main points of Lula’s government plan — Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Estadão Content

In his government plan, candidate Lula says his commitment is to strengthening the “public and universal” SUS, improving its management and valuing and training health professionals.

The document also mentions the resumption of policies such as the Mais Médico and the Popular Pharmacy Program, the reconstruction and promotion of the Economic and Industrial Health Complex and a reinforcement of the PNI. Lula also foresees the construction of policies that guarantee the rights of the elderly for quality aging.

4 of 4 Simone Tebet’s government plan provides for investments in primary health care — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Simone Tebet’s government plan provides for investments in primary health care — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

In the government plan, Simone Tebet says that she intends to “gradually restore the Union’s participation in the financing of SUS” and investments in prevention and primary care. The document also provides for the reduction of waiting lines for consultations, exams and surgeries and the care and rehabilitation of patients affected by Covid sequelae.