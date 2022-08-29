Henry case: Justice issues Monique Medeiros’ release permit | Rio de Janeiro

The Justice of Rio issued the release permit of Monique Medeiros mother of the boy Henry Borel, who died in 2021, on the morning of this Monday (29).

She is expected to leave the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio, during the afternoon.

The request was made through a habeas corpus by the defense, which was not analyzed, but granted ex officio — which in judicial jargon means that was attended at the initiative of the minister himself.

“I do not know of the present habeas corpus, but I grant the craft order to revoke the patient’s preventive detention, ensuring the right to respond to the process in freedom, without prejudice to the new decree of a precautionary measure of a personal nature based on contemporary reasons”, the minister wrote in his decision.

1 of 1 Pedagogue Monique Medeiros, mother of 4-year-old boy Henry Borel, testifies during a hearing in the plenary of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), in the city center, this Wednesday, February 9, 2022 — Photo: Mauricio Almeida/Estadão Content Pedagogue Monique Medeiros, mother of 4-year-old boy Henry Borel, testifies during a hearing in the plenary of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), in the city center, this Wednesday, February 9, 2022. — Photo : Mauricio Almeida/Estadão Content

Noronha adopted a position contrary to the 7th Criminal Chamber of the RJ Court of Justice, which on June 28 sent Monique back to prison.

“Pre-trial detention cannot be decreed based only on the general gravity of the crime, on public outcry, on social commotion, without describing concrete circumstances that justify the measure”, he wrote.

Before the freedom granted by the STJ, Monique’s defense had a habeas corpus analyzed by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court.

In the STF, Monique’s defense questioned an alleged violation of constitutional law, which was denied by the minister. Gilmar Mendes said that the arrest of Monique Medeiros was justified, above all, “given the concrete gravity of the crimes committed, as well as to guarantee the application of the sentence and the convenience of the criminal investigation”.

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro appealed, and at the end of June, Monique was arrested again.

Since then, Henry’s mother has been in a cell at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute in Bangu, separated from other inmates.

‘They killed my son again’

Leniel Borel, father of the boy Henry and assistant to the prosecution in the process that investigates the death of the child, said that Noronha’s decision was “absurd”.

“Killed my son once again in a one-sided decision of the Brazilian Judiciary. It’s very sad, as a parent, to have to fight every day and still see the system benefiting, rather than the victim, the killer. It is absurd, and I will try to appeal, yes,” he told g1.