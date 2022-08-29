horoscope for monday 29 august 2022

Horoscope of August 29, 2022. Stay on top of everything your sign reserves you for love, money and health.

Below you will find the forecasts for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

March 21st to April 20th

Love: The possibility of receiving a call or message, in an unexpected way, will bring great joy in your affective life. However, be patient because it is a period when you can…

Money & Work: Something interesting will happen in the environment that handles the material, which will fuel some changes in your life. A more effective way of dealing with money will be in the order of each…

BULL

April 21st to May 20th

Love: In love, don’t stay too long in the world of what could be and make a decision soon. You might even feel a little apprehensive about whether or not it might work, and there won’t be…

Money & Work: Once you start to see how various pieces fit together, you will feel like you have a lot to do. All because a condition, already expected by you, will make you able to tie…

TWINS

May 21st to June 20th

Love: The attraction that you will provoke in someone will renew your ideas about what can happen from now on. Your presence will certainly generate more than one look and your style…

Money & Work: A certain project or personal desire will grow and lead you to a different financial situation than your current one. You will feel optimistic and willing to live life, you will plan and you will be able to carry out…

Cancer

June 21st to July 21st

Love: Your personal magnetism continues to increase, and you will achieve more than you think about dating issues. A new person in your environment will be the focus of your attention…

Money & Work: The strategy to solve some problems and fix your life a little, begins to enlighten your mind. A new motivation and renewed energy lead him to go after what he knows he will achieve…

LION

July 22nd to August 22nd

Love: Your charisma will shine and you will become irresistible to those around you. A new relationship is possible, as it is a good time to start affective relationships. From…

Money & Work: You will feel satisfied with the position you will achieve in the field of personal finance. You will be able to face life with more certainty of what you can achieve, and in the way you need to…

VIRGIN

August 23 to September 22

Love: In love, let go of the past and don’t get hung up on things that don’t work for you. It is time to seek new energies and new horizons. To understand that soon a situation will occur…

Money & Work: Faced with a different situation that you must start to experience, you start to program yourself in a different way, quite different from what you understood as possible until now. You recover in great…

LB

September 23 to October 22

Love: For those who are struggling, a reconciliation is coming, demonstrations of affection heal wounds and facilitate coexistence. For anyone looking for a date, there is someone…

Money & Work: You will be able to move away from the crisis and away from the somewhat conflicting situations in the field of money. You will be able to move towards a more harmonious rhythm, but that doesn't mean you should leave for…

SCORPION

October 23 to November 21

Love: Fate gives you a new opportunity to make your life happier or resolve sentimental adversities. For those who are single, it is a good cycle to meet new people…

Money & Work: You have the energy of fortune transiting through your sign, which you will do very well with in the coming days. Your relationship with money is on the rise and you will have a lot of fun doing some…

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 to December 21

Love: Someone will suddenly attract you and capture your full attention. In a place or environment that you rarely circulate or visit. You will feel on a cloud and that will be a fountain…

Money & Work: A new course in finance opens up for you, in which things will be balanced. Along with the tranquility this brings, you earn respect and admiration. You will find yourself in a position to reach…

CAPRICORN

December 22nd to January 20th

Love: It is possible that this journey in dating things goes as you wish, because the conditions of having a new person around you to relate to are high. You will give…

Money & Work: To accomplish something you've been thinking about doing for a long time, you can finally save money as your bills this cycle adjust. You will feel extraordinarily cheerful…

AQUARIUM

January 21st to February 19th

Love: A good time to better understand the attitudes and behaviors of someone who is always around, but who doesn’t think there is any interest on her part…

Money & Work: You have to better understand the moves and motives when dealing with money. With that clear, you will see that you are always in a position to go beyond the sameness with your finances, which if you know how to read…

FISH

February 20th to March 20th

Love: It’s a good day to get in touch with a certain person you’ve missed out on. Take the opportunity to make an appointment with her, you won’t regret it. For anyone looking…

Money & Work: There is a slight touch of fortune at this stage, but you will need to organize yourself better and plan your financial life in a different way, because much of the success you have with your money will depend on…