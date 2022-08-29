How does the family allowance work? Who is entitled to the benefit?

Many people may have never heard of the family allowance benefit. Thus, it is an amount that is paid according to the number of children or dependents, as long as they are up to 14 years old. In addition, in the case of disabled children, there is no age limit for receiving the benefit.

In this way, workers form the group of people who can receive the amount. However, in order to receive it, you must first meet the requirements for granting it. The responsibility with respect to the payment rests with the employer who is, however, compensated by Social Security afterwards. See more below.

How does the family allowance work?

The family allowance is a benefit paid to both parents who have children who, as mentioned, meet the above specifications. Although this is not the only requirement for receiving, it is possible for both to receive, if both meet the criteria.

Those interested in applying must carry the following documents: birth certificate of the dependents, term of responsibility, vaccination card or similar document, in the case of dependents up to 6 years old.

Other documents include a CPF number and identification document with a photo and proof of school attendance for dependents aged between 7 and 14 years.

It is important to note that the benefit is not lifetime and does not have an automatic renewal. In this way, the renewal must be done by the parents who can receive the benefit every year.

Who is entitled?

As already mentioned, the worker who is entitled is one who has children or dependents up to 14 years old or children with disability, regardless of age. However, these are not the only requirements.

To receive, the worker must receive, as salary remuneration, the equivalent of up to R$ 1,655.98 per month. In addition, the workers who can receive are those who work as domestic servants, workers in companies and workers who carry out activities on an ad hoc basis.

If all requirements are met, the worker may receive the amount of R$ 56.47 per child.

To request the payment of the benefit, the domestic or company employee must look for the employer or the sector responsible for it in the company. On the other hand, when it comes to independent workers, they should seek the union or body that assumes responsibility for the workers in the sector.

Finally, in case the parents are away from work and receiving sick pay or retired, in the case of retirement due to disability or age, for example, the request is made to the INSS.

