How high inflation drives the thrift store, second-hand and second-hand market

right at the beginning of pandemicthe businesswoman Gabrielle Carvalho, 34 years old, and two friends created a bazaar to get rid of some unused pieces in the wardrobe, with the idea of ​​making room for new items and recovering a portion of what they had invested in the old “looks”. Faced with people’s interest in the items, the friends decided to open the thrift store “Sell it, Friend!”focused on items from the sector premium and deluxe.

Along with two friends, businesswoman Gabrielle Carvalho started Sell, Friend!’ to let go of some pieces and turned the initiative into a business. Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

What started as a group of Whatsapp, now, is getting ready to open a physical point of sale of second-hand items. “Our main clients are young people who like fashion and want to consume luxury items, but at an affordable price”, he says. While she can’t find an address, the businesswoman uses her apartment as a “showroom” for the pieces for customers.

In the Whatsapp group, in which the news is announced to about 100 customers, pieces from brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton are sold in minutes. A varnish bag by the French brand Chanel, valued at more than R$30,000, was sold for R$8,000 after a mere 20 minutes “exposed” in the group.

Like Gabrielle, other entrepreneurs saw the increased demand for used items as an opportunity to business. Since the beginning of last year, 6,700 stores that sell these items have been opened in the country, according to a survey by the Sebraewhich considers the small retail of various second-hand products – from thrift stores to second-hand bookstores, in addition to antique stores –, without subtracting the stores in this branch that closed their doors in the same period.

Even with the entire second half of 2022 being accounted for, the number of new stores in this business model is almost equal to the openings of the previous two full years (2019 and 2020): 7,100 units, a difference of only 6%.

One of the reasons that has driven the expansion of second-hand stores is the increase in prices in the country, which has reduced the purchasing power of Brazilians. With the family budget tight for two years of inflation high, trade in these products continues to be strong in Brazil.

Among the reasons for the expansion of second-hand stores are the increase in prices, both in Brazil and abroad – in the case of luxury imports, the situation is aggravated by problems in the production chain due to the pandemicdue to inflation in dollar and by the appreciation of the American currency against the real.

According to data from Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA)the accumulated 12-month inflation was 9.6%despite the deflation recorded in the last two months. In July of this year – the last data available –, the accumulated variation of inflation for clothing reached 18.16%, almost double the general rate for the same period.

At the same time that the rise in prices made many products and services less accessible, leading people to review their consumption pattern, Brazilians, who on average lost income in the last year, saw unused products at home as a way to raise extra money.

After starting the business online, Gabrielle and her friends are preparing to launch a physical store at the luxury thrift store “Sell, Amiga!” Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

“We started among friends, selling to raise money and buy other pieces, but it ended up turning into a business,” she says. Gabrielle. “As luxury brands have made high price adjustments, buying an item at the thrift store is the only way to consume this type of product for many people.”

A bridge between those looking for cheaper products and those looking to earn extra income from them, the used trade grew in this environment, also opening up opportunities for people who lost their jobs.

For every ten stores opened since 2021, practically nine (88%) are of individual microentrepreneurs, a category where, often, the entrepreneurship is motivated by necessity – that is, people who opened their own businesses because they were unable to return to the job market or needed an income supplement.

For Silmaria Marques34 years old, the thrift store Clove with Cinnamonopened in the ex-father-in-law’s garage in Itaquerain the eastern part of Sao Paulo, it is a way of guaranteeing an extra income for the family. She divides her time between her steady job as an immigration assistant and her dream of selling second-hand clothes. “I’ve always loved thrift store shopping, not only because of the cost, which is much lower than new ones, but because of the exclusivity of the pieces that you can find,” she says.

At the thrift store in Itaquera, customers range from people who want to spend little on clothing, young people linked to sustainable fashion and also other second-hand sellers, who have their businesses on the web. To guarantee news every week, Silmaria looks for pieces in charity bazaars. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, store traffic has grown by about 40%.”

Between 2021 and the first half of 2022, 6,700 new stores of ‘second hand’ items were opened in the country, points out Sebrae. Photograph: Werther Santana/Estadão

The consumption of second-hand items continues to be heated in the world, whether due to environmental awareness or the shorter money of consumers. According to a study carried out by the consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG)the forecast for the used fashion articles market – also fueled by society’s greater concern with the environmental impacts of textile production – is for growth of 15% to 20% by 2030.

From data collected with the website sickthe study points out that, among consumers of second-hand items, 12% of the wardrobe is occupied by second-hand items purchased – that is, clothes won are not included in the account.

This percentage is very similar to that of mature markets and, according to the intention of these consumers, it could reach 20% by 2025, which represents a potential market of R$ 24 billion. The ability to buy premium items at lower prices is one of the reasons behind the growth in used car consumption.

The one used in the giants radar

In addition to small businesses such as Gabrielle and Silmaria, the used market has already reached the radar of large fashion corporations. Recently, the Arezzo&Co bought the virtual thrift store to drive its circular fashion strategy.

In March of this year, the Jereissati groupowner of Iguatem mall chaini, acquired a shareholding in the Etiqueta Única website with an investment of R$ 27 million. Outside Brazil, luxury brands such as Gucci, Burberry and Stella McCartney have also dedicated part of their investments in the sector of “vintage” items.