How is the son of singer Gloria Trevi today?

Many know the story of Mexican singer Gloria Trevi, but what few know is that the artist gave birth in February 2002, while imprisoned in Brazil. There, a boy named Angel Gabriel Gómez was born.

At the time her eldest son was born, the singer was imprisoned in Brazil on charges of corruption of minors in her country. The singer became pregnant in the prison of the Superintendence of the PF (Federal Police), in Brasília, when she was not allowed to receive intimate visits.

Two decades after giving birth, amid much mystery, Gloria Trevi still faces speculation about the identity of Angel Gabriel’s father. Trevi, one of the most popular artists of the 1990s among Latin American teenagers, refused to reveal who she is for personal reasons.

A DNA test showed that the child’s father was Sérgio Andrade, which was disputed by the singer. The pregnancy was considered a legal ploy to benefit her in the extradition process, but Brazilian authorities were never really able to explain how she became pregnant while incarcerated.

In 2014, the singer said during an interview with Adela Micha: “I am his father and mother because I support him, I take care of him, I love him. I will give him the moral, I will give him the education, I will give him the principles and I will give you reasons to be proud”.

In November 2002, Gloria surprised the government by announcing that she was willing to return to Mexico and be tried in her country. There, she was released after nearly five years in prison and reasserted herself as a Mexican pop star.

What happened to Angel Gabriel

Angel Gabriel Gómez Treviño was born on February 18, 2002, while Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade were serving their sentence after being accused of kidnapping and child abuse. As the singer had Angel in prison, she didn’t spend the first few months with the baby. This privilege fell to Gloria Trevi’s mother, Gloria Ruíz Arredondo, who obtained custody of the child until the singer’s release.

Compared to his birth, the boy’s childhood was relatively normal and peaceful, and like any child, he had a great passion for music and sports. Despite this, his mother did not motivate him to pursue a career in the music industry because of her own experiences.

Angel decided to pursue a career in music at an early age and his family supported him by giving him violin and piano lessons for years. However, the best experience and education was received from his mother, whom he always accompanied on stage.

The young man wants to go his own way and look for opportunities without her interference to prevent people from believing that his successes are the product of family help.

“Sometimes they see you in a place and say, ‘He doesn’t deserve it,'” Angel Gabriel told Mexican newspaper El Universal. “So I talked to my mother [Gloria Trevi]. I told her I wouldn’t want her help and she told me, ‘I’m not going to help you with the video, with that about the songs, you figure out what you’re going to do, find your songwriters’.”

Although her alleged father is also a record producer, Angel hasn’t had the best relationship with him. In fact, it was Armando Gómez, her mother’s current husband, who really established himself as a father figure for much of his life.

When asked who his real father is, Angel replied to Agência Reforma: “I have a father and he is Armando Gómez,” he said of his famous mother’s current husband. “He was the one who raised me, taught me everything I know and gave me the discipline and the need to win things. I love him so much.”

work as a waiter

During the broadcast of the YouTube program “En Shock”, communicator Jorge Carvajal revealed that the boy would be working as a waiter in the United States, by imposition of his mother.

In order for her son to learn to be responsible and determined, Gloria referred him to work as a waiter at one of his favorite restaurants in Texas.

According to the singer, it is a way for Angel to achieve success in a dignified and fair way, and not on “silver platters”, as she once stated.