How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in parts of Asia

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News Comments Off on How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in parts of Asia 0 Views

  • Ella Tennant
  • The Conversation*

woman dressed in kimono

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Although today it is no longer a frequently worn garment, this traditional Japanese outfit continues to carry deep symbolism.

A woman in Suzhou, China, was recently detained for “causing trouble”, according to Chinese media.

The alleged crime she committed was being seen wearing a kimono. The woman was dressed like a manga character (a Japanese comic). Pinning it may seem dramatic, but there’s more at stake here than a simple fashion mistake.

Clothing is a cultural identifier and, for many, a symbol of national identity and pride. When you think of kimono, you might think of Japan. However, the garment is rarely worn in Japan these days, except for festivals or traditional celebrations.

As a result, the kimonos industry, which boomed in the 1980s, is experiencing a major downturn.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lel analyzes Drbi and asks for team consistency in the second semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

This Saturday, Corinthians beat Derbi in the first game of the Brazilian Women’s semifinal, 2-1. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved