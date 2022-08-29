How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in parts of Asia

Ella Tennant

28 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Although today it is no longer a frequently worn garment, this traditional Japanese outfit continues to carry deep symbolism.

A woman in Suzhou, China, was recently detained for “causing trouble”, according to Chinese media.

The alleged crime she committed was being seen wearing a kimono. The woman was dressed like a manga character (a Japanese comic). Pinning it may seem dramatic, but there’s more at stake here than a simple fashion mistake.

Clothing is a cultural identifier and, for many, a symbol of national identity and pride. When you think of kimono, you might think of Japan. However, the garment is rarely worn in Japan these days, except for festivals or traditional celebrations.

As a result, the kimonos industry, which boomed in the 1980s, is experiencing a major downturn.

However, the kimono worn today is not an invention of the Japanese. It dates back to the 7th century, when the imperial court began to wear Chinese-style tailored clothing.

Despite this Chinese origin, the kimono is an important cultural symbol of Japan globally. And in many Asian countries, especially those that were brutally colonized by Japan, he remains a symbol of oppression.

From popular clothes to works of art

There is a long history of similarities in fashion between Japan and China.

Chinese explorers of the southern areas of ancient Japan, around the 3rd century BC, found people wearing simple robes, poncho-like garments, and a kind of pleated pants and blouse.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In many Asian countries, especially those that were brutally colonized by Japan, the kimono remains a symbol of oppression.

They were similar to clothing worn in parts of China at the time. Images of priestesses queens and tribal chiefs in 4th century CE Japan also show figures in clothing like those worn by the Han dynasty of China.

The first ancestor of the kimono appeared in Japan in the Heian period (794-1185). But he often wore the garment with Chinese-style hakama (pleated pants or long skirts). This outfit was made of straight pieces of cloth held together with a narrow band at the hips.

In the Edo period (1603-1868), everyone wore a unisex garment known as a kosode, made from straight pieces of fabric sewn together like the kimono known today.

In the early 1600s, Japan was unified by Shogun Tokugawa into a feudal shogunate (a kind of military dictatorship), with Edo (now Tokyo) as its capital.

Japanese culture developed during this period with almost no outside influence, and the kosode, as a precursor to the kimono, came to represent what being Japanese symbolized.

Folk and work clothes were also based on the front sash (from left to right), blouses with dropped sleeves and tied with laces or shoelaces following a basic kimono pattern.

The role of the kimonos maker developed and the value of some pieces increased exponentially, as if they were priceless works of art.

Japanese culture symbol

After times of “closed” Japan, the Meiji era (1868-1912) marked a period of rapid modernization and foreign influence. The kimono, which means “what to wear”, had its own name and was officially born.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923 was a catalyst for the westernization of Japan

This happened despite a new imperial edict which rejected the old dress as “effeminate” and “un-Japanese”. As a result, men, government officials, and the military were encouraged to wear Western clothing, the yōfuku, instead of the traditional wafuku.

But as Japan was undergoing fundamental change on several levels, the sight of women wearing kimonos was both comforting and a popular Japanese symbol.

Women began to wear more Western-style clothing, specifically underwear, after the Great Kanto Earthquake in 1923, as many of them felt self-conscious about being exposed and this prevented them from jumping or being rescued from high floors in buildings.

The possibility that fewer women could have lost their lives in the disaster if they had been wearing a yōfuku or at least panties under their kimonos was a catalyst for widespread Westernization.

The “superiority” of the kimono

Japan’s Showa era began in 1926, when Emperor Hirohito came to the throne. This period spanned two world wars and the rise of a raucous cultural ultranationalism and has been described as the most important, calamitous, successful and glamorous period in Japan’s recent history.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, File photo of women making kimonos

For those who believed in the idea of ​​Japanese uniqueness (Nihonjin-ron), which became especially popular after World War II, the kimono (along with other aspects of Japanese culture) was considered superior to the Western alternative.

As the actual use of clothing declined, the kimono’s symbolic status in Japan increased.

In the 1930s, Japan was a major colonial power, having transformed from a weak feudal society into an independent, modern military power in the 1980s.

As such, the nation had launched territorial conquests in neighboring countries.

So while people in Japan “dressed as they were” in a bold attempt to appear powerful to the West, Japanese occupiers in Taiwan and Korea actively encouraged local women to wear kimono to show Japan’s superior role and “the great prosperity shared with East Asia” in the region.

A study of how the kimono was perceived in Taiwan and Korea during the Japanese colonial period from 1895 to 1945 showed that the Japanese kimono is clearly related to Japan’s colonial control and the country’s war responsibilities.

The dangers of nationalism

The use of such a beautiful and elegant piece of clothing as a weapon clearly left its mark.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, While the actual use of the kimono has declined, the kimono’s symbolic status in Japan has increased.

How the woman arrested in China was recently warned.

“If you were wearing Hanfu (traditional Chinese clothing), I would never have said this. But you are wearing a kimono. You are Chinese!” the reports read.

The kimono remains a symbol of Japanese tradition and a reminder of the dangers of nationalism for countries that were occupied during the war and suffered atrocities.

But as Japan prepares to double its defense budget, raising questions about its pacifist identity since the post-war period, and China flexes its strength in Hong Kong and Taiwan, officials should be concerned about more than just one woman. dressed in kimono.

Ella Tennant is Professor of Languages ​​and Culture at Keele University, UK.

