how to avoid accidents without spending a fortune

Today, even compact cars bring, in top-of-the-line versions, blind spot prevention systems, which is the rear area not covered by rear-view mirrors.

Such technologies help to prevent accidents and have variations: some brands bring sensors that detect the presence of other vehicles in this “invisible spot” and turn on a warning light in the rearview mirror; other automakers bet on cameras that display an image of the side of the car, complementary to the external mirrors.

These features are very useful and in the future they may become mandatory safety equipment. However, today they are still expensive and far from the reach of most consumers. To compensate, you can eliminate the blind spot or, at least, minimize it, spending little or no money.

The first thing is to correctly adjust the interior and exterior mirrors. According to the road safety center Cesvi Brasil, the practice is capable of reducing the incidence of blind spots by up to 40%.

Before adjusting the mirrors, it is necessary to adjust the seat and steering wheel to obtain the best possible driving position.

Regarding the interior mirror, the Cesvi’s orientation is to find an angle that covers the entire rear window.

Correct adjustment of the mirrors considerably reduces the blind spot and also the risk of accidents Image: Reproduction

As for the outside mirrors, the golden rule is to seek the widest viewing angle possible, leaving the least visible area of ​​the vehicle itself: in four-door cars, it is enough to see only part of the rear door handle.

Another guideline is to adjust the mirrors on a flat floor, leaving the horizon line in the center of the respective mirrors.

It is worth noting that there are cars in which the part on the driver’s side is flat, while on the passenger’s side it is convex, that is, it has a curvature. This provides a wider viewing angle, with one caveat: objects appear to be further away than they actually are.

How to widen the field of vision with little money

Convex mirror can be purchased on the internet for low prices to expand the driver’s field of vision Image: Getty Images

In the United States, the rear view mirror on the left side must be flat, precisely to prevent objects from appearing to be further away. That’s why many vehicles sold in Brazil have this configuration.

To expand the field of view, there are North American automakers that install a convex mirror in part of the rearview mirror – Ford adopts this configuration, used in the Maverick pickup.

Many trucks also leave the factory with this solution.

The curved mirror can even be purchased online for less than R$50.

The piece usually has a sticker on the back to be fixed to one end of the original mirror.

There are also blind spot alerts that can be purchased for less than R$300 and cover both sides of the vehicle.

These accessories bring ultrasonic sensors to be installed on the rear bumper.

