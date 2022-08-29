How to issue Delta tickets with LATAM Pass points

Did you know that it is possible to issue tickets to fly with the American airline Delta using points from LATAM Pass, LATAM’s loyalty program? In this matter, we teach you everything you need to know to perform the broadcast!

How redemption with partners in LATAM Pass works

Of the Brazilian programs, the LATAM Pass is the only one that uses a fixed table to fly with partner companies. Unfortunately, since the change in the program issuance system, it is no longer possible to check the availability of flights with partners online.

For those who are not familiar with the process, on flights operated 100% by partner companies, redemptions have tabulated values, varying according to origin and destination. The program has a table of regions, indicating the countries that are covered in each region.

For example, a flight between São Paulo and New York is considered as a flight between Brazil and North America regions. When operated by a partner airline such as Delta, your redemption will therefore have a fixed amount. If operated by LATAM itself, it has flexible prices, which can be cheaper or more expensive than the partner, depending on factors such as date, availability and promotions.

These flights usually have limited availability, as they depend on how many seats the partner airline has available. Thus, LATAM has no control, for example, of how many seats Qatar or Delta will release to partners. Who does this is the company that operates the flight.

As they are based on fixed tables, these issues depend only on availability and do not suffer fluctuations in the number of points required. However, since the change in the LATAM Pass program, tickets can only be redeemed through the company’s Call Center or WhatsApp. If you search the website, you are likely to find the same flights, but priced as a commercial fare, which is much more expensive than the fare award made available via the call center.

LATAM Pass fixed tables

As we mentioned in the previous topic, on flights operated by LATAM partner companies, such as Delta, redemptions have values ​​listed in the LATAM Pass, varying according to origin and destination.

Check below the program’s four pricing tables, according to the existing classes.

shared availability

When an airline makes a certain number of seats available for issuance with miles, this “availability is shared” with all its partner loyalty programs. Let’s look at an example with a random date.

Delta is making five Business Class seats available for issuance with miles, so-called fares award, on flight DL6056 (São Paulo to New York) on December 10th. These five seats will be available for issue on SkyMiles, Delta’s own loyalty program, as well as on Air France and KLM’s Flying Blue, LATAM’s LATAM Pass, Aeroméxico’s Club Premier and any other partner loyalty program. from Delta.

If a Flying Blue member issues two tickets and a LATAM Pass member issues three, seat availability for the flight in question ends. For this reason, we say that “availability is shared”.

Keep in mind that although it works like this in 99% of cases, this is not a rule. Certain programs may have access to more seats or none at all.

How to find flight availability with Delta

To find rate availability award Delta, we may use the websites of other Delta companies SkyTeam, the airline alliance of which Delta is a part. See below:

Remember that we only use the websites of these partner companies to look for availability, not to issue. Therefore, you should disregard the amount that will appear in these programs, since it is not the amount charged by the LATAM Pass.

Of all the sites, Air France’s is the easiest to search for; however, to search, you must already have an account in the company’s loyalty program, Flying Blue. Once you have an account, the first step is to access the Air France website and select “Book with Miles”;

On the “Book with Miles” tab, the site will ask you to log into your Flying Blue account. Click on “Login” and fill in your username and password.

You will now be able to enter your origin and destination. For our example, we selected the section from Rio de Janeiro (GIG) to Atlanta (ATL), on 02/07/2023, in economy class. After selecting the desired route and date, simply select “Search flights”;

Once this is done, the site will show you the flights available on the chosen date. See that the site found a flight from Rio de Janeiro (GIG) to Atlanta (ATL) operated by Delta.

With the date in hand, now just contact LATAM Pass to request the issuance of your flight!

Unfortunately, the Air France website, unlike other websites we use to search for availability with partner airlines, such as the United website, does not have a calendar function, which is able to show us in a consolidated way all available dates within a period. Therefore, in this case, to search for availability, it is necessary to search day by day until you find the desired date.

How to issue the LATAM Pass

As we mentioned at the beginning of the text, contact with the LATAM Pass can be made via the call center or WhatsApp. See below how to proceed to contact us through both channels.

Issues via Call Center

From the call center, you must call 4002-5700, enter your CPF or LATAM Pass number and proceed with options 2 > 3 > 1. When answered, ask the attendant to transfer you to the emissions center with the table fixed.

But watch out! A tip is important during your phone call with the call center: don’t say you found availability on other companies’ websites. Often, the attendants can say that the systems and availability are different or the system itself cannot adequately price the desired itinerary. If it doesn’t find it, turn it off and on again (and repeat the process as many times as necessary).

Issues via WhatsApp

Recently, LATAM started to provide a WhatsApp service for issues with partner companies using the fixed table. Just call +56968250850 and send the following standard message:

I want to redeem tickets with my LATAM Pass Points

My trip would be: (put here if it’s one way or round trip)

Origin: (Insert the codes of the desired airports)

Departure date: (enter departure date in YYYY-MM-DD format)

Return date: (enter the return date in the same format as the one, if you have one)

Cabin: (enter the desired cabin, such as economy or business)

Adults: (insert number of adults)

Children: (insert the number of children)

Babies: (insert number of babies)

Heads up! It is not necessary to enter any other messages first, such as “Good morning”, “Good afternoon” or “Good evening” greetings. If you do this, the system will not recognize your request and will not transfer you to the agent. Directly send the standard message with your request.

With the form completed, I contacted the attendant via WhatsApp, who was able to find the availability of the intended flight:

Note that the price charged for the segment was 57,000 points, which is exactly the value that the program’s fixed table stipulates for flights from Brazil to North America.

Comment

By charging a fixed amount for any issue, according to a table of regions, the LATAM Pass offers great redemptions with partner companies.

It is true, however, that often finding availability and contacting the call center can be an arduous task. With that in mind, we made this tutorial to help you with emissions with Delta and make the process easier.

We hope that this way you won’t have to waste time on calls just to search for the desired section. Look for it in advance and call with the information ready – that way you have a good chance of getting your flight issued!

Did you like the tip? Did you have any doubts? Share with us in the comments!

