How to sell a R$ 50 bill for 4 thousand?

If you have a rare R$50 bill, it is possible to sell it for a good value even if you are not an expert. Know how.

You may not know it, but your $50 bill can be worth a lot of money. This is said, because there are coin and banknote collectors, the numismatists, who are willing to spend a lot of money on the purchase of relics. And one of those is a R$50 bill, which does not have the phrase “God be praised”. In general, the banknote can be worth R$ 4 thousand on the market. And if you are the lucky one who has a note like this, see below, how to sell it.

What’s the story of this $50 bill?

Since 1986, the phrase “God be praised” was printed on the paper notes. However, in 1994, it was deliberately forgotten in the first batches of issuing the banknotes. At the time, there was the approval of a bill that extinguished the religious phrase, under the justification that Brazil was secular.

However, the duration of the project did not last long. This is said because the Minister of Finance at the time, Rubens Ricupero, had the phrase added to the R$50 bill. As a result, banknotes that do not have the phrase are considered so rare today.

In addition, there is a R$50 note with the signature of Minister Ricupero, which is also rare. This happens because the executive stayed on the card for only 5 months. And that made his signature rare on some real banknotes. The note can also be worth R$ 4 thousand.

In addition, the R$ 50 note with the signature of the Minister of Finance Pérsio Arida. He stayed in the job for a few months. And so it is also a rare note, which is worth a lot of money. It is estimated that only 400,000 units containing the executive’s signature were printed.

How to sell rare notes?

If you have a rare R$50 bill, it is possible to sell it for a good value even if you are not an expert. One option is to sell at the Brasil Moedas Leilões auction house. Through the website, you can register the item, and send it for evaluation.

Or, you can sell the item through the Tenor & Pellizzari website. It operates in the same way as the aforementioned portal. Finally, there is the Brazilian Numismatic Society, which can also be used to sell the item.

