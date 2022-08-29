How you hold the cup will reveal its most striking features

Find out how you hold the glass and see what it means to your personality. The test is quite simple, just look at the image and compare with your own way.

See too: How is your way of being? Choose a geometric shape and discover your personality

1 – Do you hold the glass the way 1?

Holding the glass with the pinky finger up means that the person feels comfortable and even likes to have all eyes on them. Also, nominate someone who is confident in their abilities and knows how to achieve their goals.

At the same time, this body language speaks of someone who always tries to do his best both in everyday life and in the job. He is also a person respected by his environment because he is a hurricane of energy. On the other hand, it refers to someone who enjoys good company rather than solitude.

2 – Do you hold the glass with both hands (way 2)?

In the case of holding the glass with both hands at the same time, the language refers to someone as shy as they are sensitive. Furthermore, it speaks of a person who is slow to trust others, but when he does, he gives himself completely.

3 – Do you hold the bottom of the glass with your hand?

Holding a glass underneath, that is, away from the edges where it is drunk, speaks of someone extremely independent who enjoys freedom.

It also refers to a person who is not influenced by others and firmly follows their ideas. In addition, this habit reflects total self-confidence that serves to achieve desired goals. At the same time, he speaks of those who radiate joy and sympathy around them.

4 – Near the edge of the glass

Holding this container above, i.e. near the edge, refers to a person who has a clearly defined worldview.

Furthermore, it speaks of someone as ambitious as they are creative, which will be essential in achieving their goals in life. It also reflects a way of being honest and loyal.