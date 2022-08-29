‘I didn’t go to Paris’

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) praised former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) and said he had “deep respect” for him, before sniping and exchanging criticism with his opponent in tonight’s presidential debate. The event is promoted by UOLin partnership with Band, Folha de S. Paulo and TV Cultura.

The PT said he has only three people in Brazil with whom he has deference: Mário Covas (PSDB), former governor of São Paulo, Roberto Requião (PT), former governor of Paraná, and Ciro Gomes. “Once in a while they can even speak ill of me, which I don’t take into account. I know they have a softer heart than their tongue. They are much more understanding of social problems”, he said.

But shortly afterward, Lula criticized the former governor and said he hoped he would not leave Brazil in these elections. Ciro traveled to Europe on the eve of the second round in 2018, but says he returned to Brazil to vote for Fernando Haddad, the PT candidate for the presidency that year he lost to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the current president. Ciro did not declare support for the PT that year.

So, here’s the thing, I hope Ciro in these elections doesn’t go to Paris. I hope Ciro stays here in Brazil, that we sit down to talk and can build the true political alliance that he knows will be built.”

Lula on Ciro Gomes

“I have a deep respect for Ciro Gomes, I am grateful to Ciro Gomes, who was in government with me from 2003 to 2006, but Ciro in that Instantly he decided not to be with us and to leave with his own candidacy. It’s his right,” Lula said.

Ciro responded by saying that Lula is a “snake charmer”. “It’s not personal. I attribute Lula’s economic contradiction to Lula, Lula’s moral contradiction and Bolsonaro’s PT. I don’t think Bolsonaro came down from Mars with all these contradictions”, said the PDT candidate, who criticized Lula for their political alliances.

Lula retorted saying that Ciro will still “apologise” for the “untruths” he had said. “I didn’t leave Brazil to not vote for Haddad. I didn’t leave Brazil… And I was arrested to not win the elections, because they knew that, if I had freedom, I would win the elections. And you know I was acquitted in all 26 cases, knows that I was acquitted in all cases”, said the former president.

The first candidate meeting

The first debate between candidates for president of the Republic in the 2022 elections takes place today, with transmission of the UOL, in partnership with Band, Folha de S.Paulo and TV Cultura.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) were the candidates summoned for the debate that will take place at the Band studios.

The order of pulpits, from left to right, is: Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes, Felipe D’Avila, Soraya Thronicke, Lula and Tebet. The debate will have three blocks, in which candidates will talk about selected topics, answer questions from journalists and ask each other questions.