I have anxiety, can I apply for INSS sick pay?

O sick pay, currently called temporary disability assistance, is one of the many benefits paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). To have access to it, the insured must prove that he is temporarily unable to carry out his work activities.

This illness or health condition caused by an accident must be proven by a medical examination. In addition, the employee must be away from work for more than 15 days prior to the request.

There are a number of diseases that generate the right to assistance for temporary incapacity, including psychiatric ones. In that sense, will the anxiety guarantees payment of benefit?

Anxiety and mental illness

To answer this question, it is necessary to remember that the main criterion is the existence of a condition that makes the individual incapable of carrying out his professional activities. If anxiety puts the worker in this situation, he can apply for sick leave claiming the psychiatric illness.

It is worth remembering that the INSS requires a minimum grace period of 12 months, that is, it is necessary to have contributed for that period before requesting the transfers. This rule is excluded when the illness was caused by factors associated with work.

Expertise

At the time of the expertise, it is important to present medical reports, medicines, certificates and other documents that prove the health condition. The case can be a little more complicated than for other types of the disease, since the expert can understand that there is no need for removal.

If the request is denied at the administrative level, the INSS insured has the option of going to court to guarantee his right.