Ibovespa Futuro retreats following overseas, after Powell’s alert on US interest rates

The Ibovespa futures operate lower in the first trades this Monday (29), following the main US indices, still echoing the speech of Fed President Jerome Powell, in Jackson Hole last Friday.

The chairman reaffirmed the monetary authority’s commitment to controlling inflation and removed the tone dovish (mild) that it had adopted at the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC), which soured the mood of the market.

The probability of a 75 basis point increase at the September Fomc meeting rose to 70.5% on Monday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch measure.

For this week, expectations now turn to the change in the US payroll, which will be released on Friday and will give clues about the Fed’s next steps.

At 9:17 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in October was down 0.78%, at 113,260 points.

In exchange, the commercial dollar had a drop of 0.17%, quoted at R$ 5.069 in the purchase and R$ 5.070 in the sale. The dollar futures for September had a high of 0.20%, at R$ 5.080.

Interest futures are also up: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.01 pp, at 13.74%; DIF25, +0.08 pp to 12.04%; DIF27, +0.09 pp, at 11.83%; and DIF29, +0.08 pp, at 11.98%.

In the domestic scenario, the financial market continues to reduce inflation expectations for this and next year, according to data from the Focus Report released this Monday (29) by the Central Bank. It was the ninth consecutive drop for the IPCA for 2022, amid the reduction of ICMS on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport, and the second for 2023.

The expectation for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year fell from 6.82% to 6.70% in one week (a month ago it was 7.15%). The next one fell from 5.33% to 5.30% (four weeks ago it was 5.33%).

On Wall Street, US futures indexes operate lower, after the Fed chairman put an end to possible expectations that the US central bank will change its aggressive course of rate hikes in the coming months.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.79%, S&P futures were down 0.92% and Nasdaq was down 1.16%.

European stocks also operate in the red echoing the US Federal Reserve chairman’s speech to raise interest rates higher for longer.

Powell’s comments were echoed by European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel over the weekend. Schnabel reaffirmed the view that central banks must act aggressively to fight rising inflation, even if it means dragging their economies into recession.

UK markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed with losses after Powell said higher interest rates are likely to persist for some time and will cause “some pain” to the US economy.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.66% and posted the biggest loss in the region. The Japanese yen continued to weaken sharply against the dollar following the Fed chairman’s aggressive comments on Friday.

The currency has been weakening against the dollar as monetary policy in the two countries diverges, with the US currency boosted by higher rates.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

Related