“If I am Atletico, I send it away”

Credit: Disclosure

Atlético have not yet defined who will be their coach next season. At first, the club wants to continue with Cuca, but nothing is defined yet. Recently, he was justly asked about the topic, but he preferred to leave the future open.

At the moment, Cuca’s focus is to recover Atlético in the Brasileirão. Since returning to the club, he has won only one victory and was eliminated in Libertadores. Whether or not to renew the contract will be left for later.

“We don’t say anything about it now. We have fifteen rounds this year to finish the championship, so we can do our best. We are committed to this (reacting in the Brazilian). Then talk about it (renovation) very calmly.” – said Cuca.

Former Jovem Pan player and commentator, Vampeta, disapproves of Cuca’s lack of definition for 2023. “He adds even more smoke. ‘I don’t know if I’ll stay for next year’. If I am the president of the club, I will send him away immediately”.

Below is Vampeta’s full comment.

Atlético and Cuca start talks for 2023

The revelation was made by Heverton Guimarães, on Rádio Itatiaia. According to the presenter, the parties are already dealing with the possibility of renewal.

“The possibility is great, very great. For the good of Atlético, not that Cuca is the only alternative, but it is the best. The continuation of Cuca’s work would only bring benefits, I’m not even saying it’s a guarantee of titles, but I think it’s good for Cuca to continue, especially after a bad season. He already had good seasons and left, now to follow up after a bad season, go in the opposite direction. It will be very good for Cuca and Atlético”, said Heverton.

“Having Cuca open the season that will be one of the main ones in Atlético’s history, as he will inaugurate his home, having Cuca is very good. The parties want it, things are moving forward and soon this announcement should come out. I say must, because we don’t know, right?! A bad sequence, heavier charges, the crowd, dissatisfaction…but today, what is known is that everything is heading towards the permanence of Cuca”, he adds.