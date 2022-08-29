“I’m game over”; Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach exchange statements on the web; The couple took up romance in July

The actress and the actor had already lived an affair last year, but after a ‘remember’ this year, they decided to make the romance official.

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach they don’t hide how much they are in love and happy together after having publicly assumed the romance. This Sunday (28), the couple returned to exchange statements on the websharing a click of the two appearing hugging.

In the caption of the photo, the actress wrote: “The one responsible for shooting the soldier. It took 100% out of my bad thug stance,” joked. The actor also stated that he was already “in game over” with the novel: “My love, I’m already in game over and I don’t even need to declare it, it’s more than clear!”replied in the publication.

Recently, Larissa Manoela told in an interview that she had an affair with André in 2021, however, the relationship only became serious after the ‘remember’ this year. The new couple, in the world of celebrities, officially took up the romance in July.

“When it’s meant to be, it is. We already had many friends in common at that time, when we started the relationship. We already worked together on ‘Airplane Mode’, a very successful film. Above all, always respecting, admiring and having an immense affection for each other. We didn’t date back then, we were just getting to know each other and it was supposed to be just now”said the actress at the time.