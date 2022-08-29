“I’m on medicine”







Jenny Miranda was involved in public controversy with her daughter, Bia Miranda Photo: @jennybritomiranda / Reproduction / Instagram

Jenny Miranda, daughter of Gretchen, vented on social media in a series of stories published on Sunday (28). The public fight between the influencer and her daughter, Bia Miranda, after it was revealed that the girl had an affair with former football player Adriano Imperador, impacted Jenny’s mental health.

“All this is very difficult, this whole show. Those who follow me know that I have suffered from depression for many years. […] My psychology is very shaken, I am on medication because everything that was said is a lie. The truth always comes out, it doesn’t take long and then everyone will know who’s lying in this story. But I ask God to give me strength until then. Because it’s not easy,” said the influencer.

Jenny reported that she is also “attacked in every way possible. On the street, on the internet.” In addition to the threats, she also lost work contracts due to the family crisis, which also led her to take medication to contain her anxiety attacks.

The controversy involving Gretchen’s family intensified after Bia Miranda, Jenny’s daughter, revealed that she cut ties with her mother and accuses her of trying to promote herself at her expense.

Jenny rebutted the criticism and vented: “Only those who are a mother know what I’m going through. If it were true, I would keep quiet. But it’s not. There are many people who lived with her and me, who saw her growth, who are outraged , calling me here. Everyone is very sad. Everyone knows about my struggle to raise her. And now she’s in all this rebellion, I don’t know what her purpose is for having done this”.

The influencer also revealed that she began to suffer from depression after Bia’s behavior worsened, until she decided to emancipate her at age 16.