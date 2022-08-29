In a busy game, America and Atltico draw for the Brazilian

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS America and Atltico were 1-1

In a busy classic, America and Atltico drew 1-1, this Sunday (28/8), at Independência, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo opened the scoring with Hulk, at 9 minutes of the first half, and, shortly afterwards, Coelho drew with Henrique Almeida, at 18″.

Especially in the early stage, many chances were created. Coelho even missed a penalty, in a hit by Henrique Almeida, with a great defense by Everson, the best player on the field. Galo also had the opportunity to score with Zaracho, who hit a ball on the crossbar. In the second half, the game dropped. When the referee whistled the end of the game, the Atlético fans booed the team. With the result, the Rooster remains in seventh position, with 36 points. Coelho, on the other hand, was in ninth place, with 32.

In the next round, Atltico will visit the team from Goiás, on Sunday (4/9), at 6 pm, at the Antnio Accioly stadium, in Goinia. Amrica hosts, at Independência, Coritiba, on Saturday (3/9), at 8:30 pm.

At Coelho, Vagner Mancini returned with Ral Cceres to the right side, put Ricardo Silva in the place of Maidana, and chose Emmanuel Martinez because midfielders Al and Martn Bentez were out with muscle pain.

busy game

Atltico started the game better, exploiting America’s mistakes, which tried to leave for the game, but gave space for the rival’s fast attack, formed by Ademir and Pavn, in addition to the star Hulk, whose goal fast against Coelho was interrupted right in the first few minutes. At 7′, the Galo star gave a great pass to the Argentine, who shot towards the area and was only stopped by the foul committed by der.

At 9 minutes, Hulk hit the free kick and counted on the collaboration of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli. The ball passed under the good American archer, who was unfortunate in the throw: 1 to 0. This was Hulk’s first goal against America.

The Rabbit did not feel the goal and left for the game. Connected, the American team was easy to touch the ball and involve the alvinegro team. At 18′, Alviverde left everything the same in a move through the center of the field. Lucas Kal launched Juninho at the entrance of the area, the American midfielder gave a subtle touch and left Henrique Almeida in front of the goal. He hit Everson’s left corner hard: 1 to 1.

The game remained open. At 25′, Zaracho almost hit the net with a shot from outside the area. He hit hard and stamped the mischievous Matheus Cavichioli.

America x Atltico: photos of the classic at Independence Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press Photos of the match between América and Atltico, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press

In a great phase, Henrique Almeida took the ball and hit it hard in the right corner, but Everson jumped and made a great save.

In the second half, both teams lost their performance. The technicians made many changes, disorganizing both America and Atltico. In one of the few chances in the final stage, Hulk received a free kick at the entrance of the area and hit, but the ball was in the middle of the goal, easy for Cavichioli’s defense.

The best opportunity of the second half came from forward Alosio, who replaced Everaldo. In the first participation, ‘Boi Bandido’ received a free-kick inside the area and filled the foot, but Everson made a great save.

AMERICA 1 X 1 ATHLETIC

america

Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres (Patric), Ricardo Silva, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Emmanuel Martinez (Matheusinho); Everaldo (Aloisio), Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho) and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista)

technician: Vagner Mancini

athletic

Everson; Mariano, Rver, Junior Alonso (Nathan Silva) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho (Nacho) and Jair; Pavn (Keno), Ademir (Pedrinho and later Rubens) and Hulk

technician: cuca

goals: Hulk (at 8′) and Henrique Almeida (at 18′)