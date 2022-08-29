In a busy game, America and Atltico draw for the Brazilian

(Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS)
America and Atltico were 1-1 (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS)

In a busy classic, America and Atltico drew 1-1, this Sunday (28/8), at Independência, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo opened the scoring with Hulk, in the 9th minute of the first half, and, shortly afterwards, Coelho drew level with Henrique Almeida, in the 18th minute.

Especially in the early stage, many chances were created. Coelho even missed a penalty, in a hit by Henrique Almeida, with a great defense by Everson, the best player on the field. Galo also had the opportunity to score with Zaracho, who hit a ball on the crossbar. When the referee whistled the end of the game, the Atlético fans booed the team.

With the result, Galo remains in seventh position, with 36 points, but can be overtaken by Santos, who face Cuiab this Sunday. Coelho, on the other hand, was in ninth place, with 32.

In the next round, Atltico will visit the team from Goiás, on Sunday (4/9), at 6 pm, at the Antnio Accioly stadium, in Goinia. Amrica hosts, at Independência, Coritiba, on Saturday (3/9), at 8:30 pm.
At Coelho, Vagner Mancini returned with Ral Cceres to the right side, put Ricardo Silva in the place of Maidana, and chose Emmanuel Martinez because midfielders Al and Martn Bentez were out with muscle pain.

