In decline for ten days, moving average of deaths stands at 137

The moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 was today at 137 and completes ten days in a downtrend. In the last 24 hours, 20 deaths were recorded. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The index varied -30% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, as today, means a decline, and between 15% and -15%, signals stability.

The moving average is calculated from the average number of deaths — or cases — over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most effective way of measuring the evolution of the disease.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Paraná, Piauí, Rondônia, Santa Catarina and Sergipe did not register deaths this Sunday (28). Ceará, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Sergipe did not update the data today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has accumulated 683,548 deaths.

Three regions show a drop in the moving average of deaths: Central-West (-51%), Southeast (-45%) and South (-26%). The Northeast, on the other hand, had stability, with -12%, while the North had a high, of 91%.

In relation to the federation units, three show acceleration in the moving average, five are stable and another 11 are in decline.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-25%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data today

Rio de Janeiro: Did not update data today

North region

Amazon: stability (0%)

Roraima: did not update the data today

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Alagoas: stability (0%)

Ceará: did not update the data today

Maranhão: did not update the data today

Pernambuco: stability (3%)

Piauí: stability (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (25%)

Sergipe: did not update the data today

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data today

Mato Grosso: drop (-62%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: drop (-35%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-17%)

Santa Catarina: drop (-60%)

government data

Brazil recorded 22 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as indicated in the bulletin released this Sunday (28) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 683,494 deaths across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 3,452 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, which raised the total number of infected to 34,384,747 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.