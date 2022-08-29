In favor of masks, CNN medical analyst says object harmed his son

A strong supporter of the use of masks at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the medical analyst for the North American CNN, Leana Wenstated that the face shield hampered his son’s development.

“The masking impaired our son’s language development, and limiting his extracurricular activities and social interactions would negatively affect his childhood, as well as impair my husband’s ability to work,” wrote Leana, in an article published in the newspaper. Washington Post.

Published last week, the text shows Leana’s regret, in supporting restrictive measures to face the new coronavirus. “It became clear that the objective I had hoped for, that is, the containment of covid-19, was not achievable”, acknowledged the medical analysis. “This coronavirus is here to stay.”

“Given how careful we were, it was not easy to change my mindset to accept Covid-19 as a recurring risk,” Leana noted. “But the high transmissibility of the new variants meant that we would have to pay an ever-increasing price if our goal was to continue to avoid the virus.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the CNN analyst supported the government of President Joe Biden to force the use of masks and tighten restrictive measures against the coronavirus. With the arrival of vaccination, she even said on a CNN program that the population should not trust “unvaccinated people”.

