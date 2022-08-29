“In my view, he is the holder”; Fla fans ‘forget’ Vidal and elect new darling after victory in the classic

The Flamengo squad will pack their bags to travel to Argentina in the best way possible: with a victory in the classic against Botafogo. The Libertadores semifinal, against Vélez Sarsfield, is the great commitment of the season for Rubro-Negro so far. To reach the long-awaited Libertadores trichampionship, the Gávea team will have to beat the team of Diego Godín and Lucas Pratto. before the decisiona mixed team entered the pitch of Nilton Santos Stadium, this Sunday (28).

The 1-0 victory came at an important moment in the season. Although the results are still pleasing to Nação Rubro-Negra, the performance of the last games the first criticisms of the work of Dorival Júnior. It started with the coach’s option to take the reserve team to face the leader Palmeiras. The crowd disapproved of the strategy, but also did not like the football played against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Cup. Despite complaints, a player has been standing out.

the defender Fabricio Bruno managed to take advantage of the opportunity generated by the rotation in the team and conquered the crowd. Indicated by some flamenguists as the best player of the match against Botafogothe defender still saw the beginning of a web campaign for your ownership. Due to the health problem faced by David Luiz, it is possible that Fabrício Bruno really starts playing against Vélez.

After suffering with the lack of regularity in the defense, Flamengo finally got it right with new pieces for the sector in 2022. In addition to the goalkeeper saintswhich brings safety in aerial balls and kicks from outside the area, Fabrício Bruno also appeared as a glove in the defense of Mengão. The player’s performances have shaken the web in recent weeks. The Club had been trying to get the position right since the departure of Pablo Marí, which in the end happened after the arrival of the ex-Red Bull Bragantino athlete.