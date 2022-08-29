In one week, state confirms 3 new cases of monkeypox

This year, there were 19 confirmations of the disease in state territory and all were men

Cases are investigated in a virology laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Agência Brasil)

In a week, Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed three new cases of monkeypox, according to an epidemiological bulletin released this Monday (29) by the SES (State Health Department). The new patients are from Campo Grande, 36 years old, and two from Dourados, 26 and 32 years old.

This year, there were 19 confirmations of the disease in state territory and all were men. The Capital accumulates the highest number of confirmed cases (12), followed by Dourados (4). Itaquiraí, Aparecida do Taboado and Costa Rica each have one case.

Victims are more frequent among patients aged 20 to 29 years (42.1%), followed by patients aged 30 to 39 years (36.8%). The rest are 40 to 49 years old (15.8%) and 60 years old or more (5.3%).

As published by SES, the monkeypox virus, although known to cause “monkey pox”, infects rodents in Africa and monkeys are probably accidental hosts, just like humans.

The skin sore goes through different stages and may look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a crust, which then falls off. When the husk disappears, the person stops infecting others. The difference in appearance with chickenpox or syphilis is the uniform evolution of the lesions”, says a note from the Ministry of Health.

Until May 2022, all outbreaks of the disease were restricted to the African continent, but the virus has spread around the world and currently has community transmission in several countries, including Brazil.