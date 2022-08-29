In ‘Pantanal’, Trindade’s ghost returns to save the lives of Irma and her son

The departure of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) moved the chapters of this last week of “Pantanal”. The guitarist left Irma (Camila Morgado) sleeping and sneaked out after their last night of love. According to his logic, Trindade abandoned his “princess” and the child she is expecting so that the “cramullhão” does not harm them both. “If this little prince asks about his father, you can say he was a guitar player… Know that it’s for him that I have to go… But when he’s born, I’ll be with him… I don’t know how yet, but I tell you that I will!”, promised the pawn in his farewell.

Trindade, Irma and José Lucas: love triangle Photo: Fábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

In fact, Trindade will reappear, in a supernatural way, during the birth of Irma, who will be between life and death. The violist will help the redhead, the only one to feel his “presence”, give birth to the child.

Still in the scenes shown this past week, before disappearing, Trindade performed a guitar duet with Eugênio (Almir Sater). It was another beautiful sequence between the real-life father and son. The meeting of generations had already given rise to talk when the scene of the first guitar duel between the two was shown in early May in the plot.

Almir and Gabriel Sater Photo: Reproduction

Currently 40 years old, Gabriel Sater was a child when his father, Almir, played Trindade in the first version of the telenovela, in 1990. The character’s success was so much that the veteran had to leave the plot before the end to be the protagonist of “A history by Ana Raio and Zé Trovão”, shown by the extinct Manchete in the sequel.

Author of the remake of “Pantanal”, Bruno Luperi chose not to drastically change the plot written by his grandfather, Benedito Ruy Barbosa. What a pity in the case of this violist story. The talented Gabriel, who is great in the role of the man who made a deal with the devil, asked not to leave the scene prematurely. Trindade would yield more in history. He could dispute Irma’s love with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will end up with the redhead at the end of the story.

